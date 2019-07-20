Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 reasons why UP Yoddha could win the title

UP Yoddha will square off against Bengal Warriors on July 24th.

VIVO Pro Kabaddi is about to commence from 20th July 2019. The opening match will witness Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

UP Yoddha was one out of four teams which made their debut back in Season 5. UP Yoddha qualified for the playoffs in both fifth and sixth edition but haven't won a title yet.

In Season 6, UP Yoddha had a slow start in the first half of the tournament after the injury to their captain Rishank Devadiga. The team was about to lose their chance of qualifying into the playoffs with an unsettled defense as well.

However, the raiding brilliance displayed by Shrikant Jadhav and Prashant Kumar Rai ensured that the team stayed on contention. Moreover, Nitesh Kumar scored an outstanding 100 tackle points in just 25 matches and marked his way to the record-highest tackle points in a single season.

UP Yoddha ended their campaign with a loss to Gujarat Fortune Giants in the Qualifier 2 (38-31).

The team management retained Nitesh Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Amit, Azad Singh (NYP), Aashish Nagar (NYP), and Akram Shaikh (NYP) ahead of the season 7 auction.

With Jasveer Singh as their head coach, UP Yoddha signed 19 players into their squad for the upcoming season.

As the tournament is about to commence soon, here are the three reasons why UP Yoddha could win the title in Season 7.

#1 The raiding trio of Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat, and Rishank Devadiga

Rishank, Monu, and Shrikant are the prominent players for UP Yoddha in this season.

UP Yoddha spent an enormous amount of 93 lakhs to purchase the talented raider in Monu Goyat. He uses the necessary skills in his offense while executing a variety of raiding moves with a calculative mindset. He has 410 raid points in 59 matches at an average of 6.95 raid points overall.

Shrikant Jadhav will assist him as in the offense for UP Yoddha. He is brilliant with his running hand touches and bonus taking skill. Started his career as a do or die raider but now he is a match-winner on his own. Shrikant scored 141 raid points for UP Yoddha in 25 matches at an average of 5.64 raid points in the sixth season.

Rishank Devadiga captained UP Yoddha last year in season 6. Despite struggling with his form and having injury issues, Rishank managed to lead his team into the playoffs and stepped up to the occasion when the team required him the most. He has an overall stats of 549 raid points in 103 matches at an average of 5.33 raid points.

The raiding trio of UP Yoddha is the most exciting in comparison to the other teams. These three raiders are match-winners and can take away the game in a flash.

Even if a player among these three fails to perform for a day, UP Yoddha can still be without pressure as they have a balance in their raiding.

It could very well become the reason of UP Yoddha's title-winning chances in Pro Kabaddi 2019.

