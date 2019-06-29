Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 teams with the strongest raiding unit

Ajay Thakur will be looking to form a strong partnership with Rahul Chaudhari

The seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to commence on the 20th of July 2019 which will feature 12 teams battling it out for the ultimate glory in a three-month-long format.

The 12 teams will battle against each other in a brand new double round-robin format with Telugu Titans hosting U Mumba in the first game of the season. As seen in previous editions, raiding is an important element in each of the teams and a franchise with a strong raiding unit usually makes it to the playoffs.

This season too, teams have roped in some quality raiders with the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (Tamil Thalaivas) and Jang Kun Lee (Patna Pirates) set to play for only their second franchise in the history of the league.

Apart from this, all eyes will be on young raiding sensation Siddharth Desai, whose services were procured for a sum of ₹1.45 Crore by the Telugu Titans.

On that note, here are three teams with the strongest attack in this edition.

#3 Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers go into the competition with an impressive raiding department

Raiders: Deepak Hooda, Ajinkya Pawar, Lokesh Kaushik, Sushil Gulia, Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunke, Milinda Chaturanga, Guman Singh

All-rounders: Pavan T.R, Sachin Narwal, Kim Dong Kyu.

Since their trophy-winning campaign in the first edition, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have struggled to come close to the trophy. They had a decent season 6 but over-reliance on Deepak Niwas Hooda had them struggling on many occasions. However, in the season seven auctions, the Pink Panthers management made some exciting buys.

While Hooda will yet again lead the raiding unit of this squad, he will be accompanied by Deepak Narwal and Nilesh Salunke for the upcoming season. Deepak Narwal is capable of producing match-winning performances while Nilesh Salunke is a proven performer will be a game changer with his ability to steal bonus points.

In Ajinkya Pawar, the squad has a relatively unknown commodity who could help the team with his unpredictability factor coming to the fore last season. Sachin Narwal is also a part of this squad which has a number of young raiders and overall, the attack wears a top look.

