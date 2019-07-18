Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 youngsters to look out for from PKL 7

Young Naveen Kumar will look to continue his fine form in the Pro Kabaddi League

VIVO Pro Kabaddi League has been the biggest boon to the sport of kabaddi. This initiative, a joint venture between Mashal Sports and Star India has helped several unknown hard-working kabaddi players become household names.

Legends like Anup Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar and Dharmaraj Cheralathan earned a whole new fan base while youngsters like Pardeep Narwal, Pawan Sehrawat, Rahul Chaudhari and many more were handed a chance to establish themselves as the new faces of the game.

The Pro Kabaddi League has helped in nurturing the upcoming kabaddi superstars by giving them the exposure and the opportunity to feature with the best in the business. Every year, the fans witness a new youngster take the kabaddi world by storm with his performances.

We can expect the same story to transpire once again in Pro Kabaddi 2019. With the season only a few days away, here are the three youngsters to look out for from the tournament.

#3 Lalit Chaudhary - Gujarat Fortune Giants

Lalit Chaudhary in action for Gujarat

Young raider Lalit Chaudhary joined Gujarat Fortune Giants in season 6. The 22-year-old player did not get much opportunities in season six but, in the three matches he played, Chaudhary secured 7 points. Apart from his raiding, Lalit secured 4 tackle points for the Ahmedabad-based franchise, including a super tackle.

Chaudhary had a tackle strike rate of 100 percentage which shows that he can prove to be a good all-rounder for Gujarat this year.The Fortune Giants have the likes of Rohit Gulia and Vinod Kumar in the all-rounders contingent and yet this young star can emerge as the X-factor of the team.

