Pro Kabaddi 2019: 5 players Tamil Thalaivas may release before next season

Tamil Thalaivas have been eliminated from Pro Kabaddi 2019

When the auction of the 2019 season of Pro Kabaddi ended, the fans and critics believed that Chennai-based Tamil Thalaivas will definitely dominate the proceedings this season.

Despite having one of the most passionate fan bases, the Tamil Thalaivas had occupied the bottom spot of the Zone B points table in Season 5 and Season 6. However, the team management made fantastic use of the budgeting techniques to buy Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh in the auction.

They had already retained Ajay Thakur and Manjeet Chhillar before the auction, hence the Thalaivas had a great squad for this season. But after playing only 18 of the 22 matches, the Tamil Thalaivas are already out of the race to the playoffs.

Ajay Thakur's men registered three wins in the first six matches but they have not won a single match since then. Even their coach Edachery Bhaskaran parted ways with the franchise in the middle of the season, taking the responsibility for his team's poor performance.

On having a closer look at the individual performances of Tamil Thalaivas' players, one comes to know why the team has failed miserably this season. The team owners should look forward to the next season now and try to build a fresh squad.

Here are the 5 players that Tamil Thalaivas may release before Pro Kabaddi 2020 -

#5 Ajeet

Ajeet (in chain with Mohit Chhillar)

The weakest link of the Tamil Thalaivas side was the right cover position. The team owners had picked a host of inexperienced right cover defenders in the auction. However, none of them could deliver the goods and it won't be an understatement to say that the right cover defenders cost Tamil Thalaivas the momentum that they had generated in the initial phase of the season.

Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari and Manjeet Chhillar were scoring points but the points were leaking from the right cover position. Ajeet played at the position in 14 matches and often he was substituted before the match even ended.

He executed 51 tackles of which 38 were unsuccessful. So the team management may definitely release him before next season.

