Pro Kabaddi 2019, Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba: Home team destroys former champions for a dominating win

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 22 // 28 Aug 2019, 23:07 IST

Dabang Delhi destroyed U Mumba with the help of Joginder, Ravinder and Naveen

Home team Dabang Delhi, who had been immaculate so far, managed to dodge the home leg jinx after emerging triumphant in both their matches at Delhi in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. The table-toppers in the points' table, who were once the underdogs of PKL, had been having the time of their lives coming into Match No. 63.

U Mumba had defeated Tamil Thalaivas in their previous battle and were sitting on the sixth spot on the table. They were definitely looking for a victory to improve their ranking.

Read to find out how the battle between Dabang Delhi and U Mumba unfolded at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi:

Chandran Ranjit started for the home team and was unfortunate enough to be immediately sent off the mat. Arjun Deshwal stole a quick bonus for the Mumbai-based franchise. A ferocious tackle by Fazel put the flight of Vijay to rest.

Opening the account for his squad, Ravinder Pahal inflicted a brilliant tackle on Abhishek Singh. Naveen Kumar, the prominent young gun, in a resplendent raid, pitched in a two-pointer to put his team in the lead. U Mumba suffered their first unfortunate all-out of the night in the 11th minute of the battle.

Dabang Delhi claimed a review in the 14th minute of the encounter, which was declared unsuccessful. Both teams were on fire until then, inflicting fierce tackles on each other. At half-time, the score 14-11 was tilted in the direction of the Dabangs.

As the other half kicked off, Ravinder dived on Sandeep's thighs to send him off the mat. Naveen Kumar almost emptied the rival's mat after driving Fazel and Surinder off the playing area.

Unsatisfied with the referee's decision, Mumba took a review, which, unfortunately, turned unsuccessful. A mind-blowing two-pointer by Arjun reduced the score difference to 8 points, with the home army in the lead.

Both Joginder and Ravinder completed their respective High 5s in marvellous fashion. A brilliant super-tackle by Sandeep sent Naveen off the mat. Yet another super-tackle by U Mumba reduced the massive lead by a bit. The ever-active Sandeep completed his first High 5 of the season.

Naveen Kumar completed his eighth consecutive Super 10 of the season. The youngster had his killer mode on, given he had completed his century in the last match against the UP Yoddha and was ahead of record-breaker Pardeep on the Total Points list.

Eventually Dabang Delhi absolutely shredded the U Mumba apart, who looked absolutely hapless in every aspect of the game, with a fantastic 40-24 win.

