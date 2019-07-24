×
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Gautam Gambhir appointed new brand ambassador of UP Yoddha

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
24 Jul 2019, 23:41 IST

Gautam Gambhir is the new brand ambassador of U.P. Yoddha!
Gautam Gambhir is the new brand ambassador of U.P. Yoddha!

What's the story?

Former Indian opener, Gautam Gambhir has been announced as the new brand ambassador of Pro Kabaddi League franchise, UP Yoddha. The cricketer-turned-politician expressed his enthusiasm for the new role via a Twitter post.

The background

Gautam Gambhir is a former Indian batsman who achieved grand success as a player. The left-handed opener had won the T20 World Cup, the ICC World Cup as well as the Indian Premier League in his cricketing career. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in December 2018.

UP Yoddha joined the Pro Kabaddi League in its fifth edition as one of the four new franchises. The Lucknow-based franchise has been fairly successful in the league having reached the playoffs in both the seasons they have played in.

The heart of the matter

As mentioned above, Gautam Gambhir announced his association with UP Yoddha via a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter. He expressed his pride over being appointed the new brand ambassador of UP Yoddha.

Gambhir even added the PKL side's tagline in the hashtags. This is not the first time that a celebrity has been appointed the brand ambassador of a Pro Kabaddi franchise. Popular south Indian actor, Rana Daggubati was the brand ambassador of Telugu Titans while Kamal Haasan and Yogeshwar Dutt were once the brand ambassadors of Tamil Thalaivas and Haryana Steelers respectively.

Also, Patna Pirates have roped in Neetu Chandra as their brand ambassador this year.

What's next?

UP Yoddha suffered a morale-shattering loss to Bengal Warriors in their first match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019. However, the Yoddhas are known for their never-say-die attitude. Hence, one can expect them to give the Gujarat Fortune Giants a run for their money in their next fixture.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 UP Yoddha Gautam Gambhir
