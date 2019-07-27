×
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 12, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Why Puneri Paltan will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
174   //    27 Jul 2019, 16:04 IST

All-rounder Manjeet can be the 'X-factor' of this match
All-rounder Manjeet can be the 'X-factor' of this match

The seventh edition of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League will enter its 2nd leg tonight as U Mumba gear up to host the league for the next 7 nights. The home team will be in action in the first fixture of the night where they will go head-to-head with Puneri Paltan.

U Mumba kicked off their campaign with a fantastic performance against Telugu Titans however, they were tamed by Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next match. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, suffered a loss in their very first game of the season.

With both the teams looking for a win, this Maharashtra derby promises to be a thriller. While U Mumba have found a new match winner in Abhishek Singh, here's why Puneri Paltan will win the match.

Why Puneri Paltan will win the match

Puneri Paltan missed the services of their marquee raider, Nitin Tomar in the match against Haryana Steelers. Though the fans expected Nitin to feature in the starting seven, the doctors instructed him to take a rest because of a muscle pull.

However, Tomar may play for the Puneri Paltan versus U Mumba, a move which will give a huge boost to Pune’s chances. The team’s secondary raider, Pawan Kadian showcased his fine form with a brilliant Super 10 in the first match. Also, Services player Manjeet contributed to the raiding department. Thus, this trio can be backed to wreak havoc at the Dome @NSCI SVP Stadium tonight.

Speaking of Pune’s defense, they have mega stars like Surjeet and Girish Ernak present in the defensive unit. The key players failed miserably versus Haryana but, they have the talent to return to form and destroy the relatively inexperienced Mumbai raiding attack.

While Ernak and Singh could not contribute much to the team’s cause, a new player, Shubham Shinde had scored 3 points for the team last Monday. Hence, it will be intriguing to see if he can continue his form and support the experienced players.

The last time these two teams played in Maharashtra, Puneri Paltan edged U Mumba by the margin of one point. Will Puneri Paltan spoil U Mumba's homecoming? Share your views in the comments box below.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 U Mumba Puneri Paltan Manjeet Nitin Tomar
