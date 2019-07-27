Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 12, U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Why U Mumba will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 34 // 27 Jul 2019, 16:18 IST

Sandeep Narwal 'The All-rounder' needs to step up and deliver against his former team

The first leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League is in the history books now. The hosts, Telugu Titans could not register a single win in their home leg, leaving the fans disappointed. However, the action shifts to Mumbai tonight where home team U Mumba will battle with neighbors Puneri Paltan in a Maharashtrian derby.

Both the teams lost their previous games hence, they would look to get back to winning ways. U Mumba have dominated Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League and here's why the Mumbai-based franchise will enhance its good record tonight -

Why U Mumba will win the match

U Mumba have found a new raiding hero in Abhishek Singh. The youngster has already scored 17 raid points in the tourney and with Mumbai's home leg taking place now, the fans could expect him to race up to the top of the raiders' leaderboard.

The secondary raiders of U Mumba have not fired yet but given how talented Rohit Baliyan and Dong Geon Lee are, they can take the advantage of the out-of-form Pune defense. While Rohit can chip in with some touch points, the South Korean raider, Lee can keep the scoreboard ticking with timely bonus points.

Speaking of U Mumba's defense, Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal will have to take the responsibility of scoring the tackle points. Surinder Singh needs to lower his aggression levels as he had 5 unsuccessful tackles to his name against Jaipur.

There are shadows of doubt over Nitin Tomar's participation in this match but even if he plays, the U Mumba defense can get the better of him if they execute their basic plans to perfection. The hosts can also try to bring in Young Chang Ko in place of Harendra Kumar to strengthen the defense.

Will U Mumba kick off their home leg with a win over Puneri Paltan? Share your views in the comments box below.