Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 125: U.P. Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan - Predicting each team's playing 7

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 27 // 06 Oct 2019, 15:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Surender Gill will be the player to watch out for

The home team U.P. Yoddha kicked off their home leg in style with a resounding win over the table-toppers Dabang Delhi K.C. Their next challenge lies against the Maharastra-based franchise Puneri Paltan. Surjeet Singh's men have already been eliminated from the tournament but with this game being their final match of the season, they will look to end their campaign on a high.

On the other side, U.P. Yoddha sealed their place in the playoffs last night hence, the Lucknow-based franchise would look to garner as much momentum as they can heading into the next round.

Also, U.P. Yoddha had defeated Puneri Paltan by five points in the first round meeting of these two teams, which makes the the home side start as favorites to win this match. Here's how the two sides may line up tonight.

U.P. Yoddha

Surender Gill can turn the tables with his raiding skills

Key Players - Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav and Nitesh Kumar

Although U.P. Yoddha have qualified for the playoffs, they will look to finish as high as possible in the points table. So, Nitesh Kumar will play with his best starting seven in this match. Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill and Monu Goyat will form the raiding unit of the team.

The defence will comprise of Sumit, Nitesh, Ashu Singh and Amit. This quartet has done extremely well while representing the Yoddha in this season.

Puneri Paltan

The raiders of Puneri Paltan need to bring their 'A' game to the table

Key Players - Manjeet, Sushant Sail and Surjeet Singh

Advertisement

Puneri Paltan's raiding unit needs to continue its magnificent form from the previous encounter as the trio of Manjeet, Sushant Sail and Emad Sedaghatnia will look to wreak havoc at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Patheek Sports Complex tonight.

They will have the support of the defensive unit which will consist of captain Surjeet Singh, Girish Ernak, Sagar Krishna and Amit Kumar.

Predicted Playing Sevens

U.P. Yoddha : Nitesh Kumar (C), Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Sumit, Ashu Singh and Amit.

Puneri Paltan : Surjeet Singh (C), Manjeet, Sushant Sail, Emad Sedaghatnia, Amit Kumar, Girish Ernak and Sagar Krishna.