Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 16, Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates: Why Tamil Thalaivas will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 29 // 29 Jul 2019, 17:50 IST

Tamil Thalaivas' defense needs to lessen its unforced errors

Tamil Thalaivas kicked off their PKL 2019 with a magnificent performance against the Telugu Titans. Their raiding attack came to the fore as the Thalaivas crushed the Titans in their tournament opener. However, the Chennai-based franchise faltered in the final moments of their 2nd game against Dabang Delhi K.C.

The Ajay Thakur-led side lost that match by the slenderest of the margins and now, will go head-to-head with Pardeep Narwal's Patna Pirates. The 3-time champions have momentum by their side after a 12-point win over Telugu Titans. Though the Pirates have done well against the Tamil Thalaivas in the PKL, here's why Tamil Thalaivas will win tonight -

Why Tamil Thalaivas will win the match

Tamil Thalaivas have one of the strongest line-ups in this year’s Pro Kabaddi League. With the likes of Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur and Shabeer Bappu in their raiding department, the Thalaivas can run through the defense of any team.

Chaudhari has shown great form in this season while Thakur seems to have taken up the role of the team’s secondary raider. Shabeer Bappu needs to improve his performance if he wants to score points against a defense comprising Jaideep and Neeraj Kumar.

Speaking of the defense of the Tamil Thalaivas, they have the mighty Manjeet Chhillar along with the beastly all-rounder Ran Singh and the smart Mohit Chhillar. This trio has the potential to keep Pardeep Narwal, Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou and Jang Kun Lee quiet tonight. However, they need to work on the unforced errors they have committed in this year’s PKL.

A win for either of the two teams will propel them to the 2nd position on the points table. And, if the third raider of the Thalaivas steps up and if the defense does not commit unforced errors then, no one can stop the Tamil Thalaivas from winning this star-studded clash.