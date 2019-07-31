Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 19, U Mumba vs UP Yoddha - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 29 // 31 Jul 2019, 17:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

U Mumba had lost to UP Yoddha in the first eliminator of Pro Kabaddi 2018

Season 2 champions U Mumba will clash with an out of form UP Yoddha in the 19th match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019. U Mumba kicked off their home leg with a thumping win over Puneri Paltan. However, the Mumbai-based franchise suffered a defeat against Bengaluru Bulls in their 2nd home match.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, were bulldozed by Bengal Warriors in their season opener before the Gujarat Fortune Giants mauled them in their 2nd game. Both the teams would look to get back to winning ways in this highly anticipated fixture.

The two teams have met each other 4 times in PKL history with both of them winning two matches each.

With UP Yoddha missing the services of Rishank Devadiga, U Mumba will start as favourites to win this game.

U Mumba

U Mumba have a strong defensive unit

Key Players: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh and Sandeep Narwal

U Mumba's defence has the potential to dominate any raiding attack in the league. With Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal as corner defenders and Surinder Singh at right cover, the raiders always fear while entering U Mumba's half. The team's left cover, Harendra Kumar, would try to chip in with some tackle points as well.

Dong Geon Lee, Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan will form the team's raiding attack. UP Yoddha's defence has not been at its best. Hence, the three raiders will look to make the most out of its opportunity.

UP Yoddha

Nitesh Kumar's men have failed to live up to expectations

Advertisement

Key Players: Nitesh Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav and Monu Goyat

UP Yoddha have struggled to get their team combination right. With star raider Rishank Devadiga out because of an injury, UP Yoddha don't seem to have a plan B.

Their defensive unit will feature captain Nitesh Kumar, Amit, Narender and Sumit. They will have the support of raiders Monu Goyat, Azad Singh and Shrikant Jadhav.

Predicted 7

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Dong Geon Lee, Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Amit, Narender, Sumit, Monu Goyat, Azad Singh, Shrikant Jadhav.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Abhishek Singh, Dong Geon Lee, Monu Goyat.

Captain: Abhishek Singh Vice Captain: Monu Goyat.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Abhishek Singh, Sumit, Rohit Baliyan.

Captain: Fazel Atrachali Vice Captain: Abhishek Singh