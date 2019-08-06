Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: U.P. Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 29

Can Rahul Chaudhari power the Thalaivas to yet another win?

U.P Yoddha take on the Tamil Thalaivas in the first match of a double-header on Wednesday, 7th August at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna at 7:30 PM IST for match 29 of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Both these sides are outside the top six but are getting their campaign back on track.

U.P Yoddha seem to be a revived side after the return of Rishank Devadiga and while he hasn’t contributed much from a raiding cause, he has helped in holding the defense together and has helped the team regain its composure.

Tamil Thalaivas meanwhile showed their spirit as they rode on Rahul Chaudhari’s splendid raiding effort to effect a brilliant come-from-behind win over the Haryana Steelers.

With two raiding powerhouses taking on each other, this promises to be a cracking encounter.

U.P Yoddha

U.P were lucky to get a win in this game.

Key Players: Monu Goyat, Nitesh Kumar and Rishank Devadiga

U.P Yoddha could have clinched the game against the Titans as the score-line was 19-19 with Siddharth Desai coming in for a Do-or-Die raid in the last raid of the game. Had young Sumit in the left corner kept his cool, they could have won it but he gifted a point to the opposition.

U.P were lucky that they were awarded a technical point which saw the match ending in a tie.

However, Sumit has performed well in the last couple of games while skipper Nitesh Kumar too played very well in the last game. Amit in the left cover has been excellent while Ashu Singh has fared well in the right cover.

From the raiding perspective, Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav have struggled and they will need Rishank Devadiga to step up and deliver, although he is struggling with an injury

Tamil Thalaivas

The Thalaivas' defense functioned well in the second half.

Key Players: Rahul Chaudhari, Manjeet Chillar and Ajay Thakur

The Tamil Thalaivas easily have the most well-set starting 7 with Rahul Chaudhari and Manjeet Chillar the two star players so far.

Rahul has done a great job but has received little support from ‘Iceman’ Ajay Thakur who needs to up his game a bit. Shabeer Bapu has been more of a utility player and has mostly put in empty raids, gaining points only from the rare defensive error. V Ajeet Kumar could be tried out in this fixture as he has excelled in the Do-or-Die situations as a substitute thus far.

Defensively though, there is little to complain about this team. Led by the charismatic Manjeet Chillar, the team has been clinical in their tackles with Ran Singh in the left corner and Mohit Chillar in the right corner. Young Ajeet in the right cover too has impressed and has cemented his spot in the side.

Predicted starting 7s

U.P Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Shrikanth Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Amit, Ashu Singh and Sumit.

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, Shabeer Bappu, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar and Ajeet.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Rahul Chaudhari, Monu Goyat, Manjeet Chillar, Ran Singh, Ajeet, Ashu Singh and Nitesh Kumar.

Captain: Rahul Chaudhari Vice- Captain: Monu Goyat.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Ajay Thakur, Shrikanth Jadhav, Manjeet Chillar, Mohit Chillar, Ajeet, Sumit and Nitesh Kumar.

Captain: Manjeet Chillar Vice- Captain: Shrikanth Jadhav.