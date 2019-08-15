Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 42: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Puneri Paltan | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

Nitin Tomar will lead Puneri Paltan's offense against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the single header of Ahmedabad leg.

Day 5 of Ahmedabad leg at EKA Arena by TransStadia will witness a thrilling clash between the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. Both teams are coming into this game on the back of a loss in their previous encounter and will look to rectify their errors in the upcoming match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Deepak Niwas Hooda has been decent on the raiding front with 41 raid points in five matches. He will have Deepak Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar to aid him as supportive raiders from the other end. Jaipur has enjoyed a decent attacking line-up with proper backups which have won the team four matches so far.

Nitin Tomar returned with a bang after his shoulder injury with eight raid points against Delhi. Emerging raider Pankaj Mohite has been consistently performing well for the team with 23 raid points while Pawan Kadian and Manjeet Dahiya have been up to the mark.

As for the defense unit, Jaipur Pink Panthers will rely upon their corner duo of Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda who have scored 39 tackle points combined. Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal Lather will have to improve their performance for a balanced setup.

Girish Ernak has recently found a form with 18 tackle points. Captain PO Surjeet Singh will look to improve his numbers and lead the young defenders like Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde to play with maturity.

Predicted starting 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Ajinkya Pawar, Deepak Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Sunil Siddhgavali, and Vishal Lather.

Puneri Paltan: PO Surjeet Singh (C), Sanket Sawant, Shubham Shinde, Girish Ernak, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet Dahiya, and Pankaj Mohite.

Match Prediction

Jaipur Pink Panthers find themselves in the 5th spot with 20 points thus far. A win for them will move them to the second spot with ease while the Puneri Paltan are at the bottom of the table and will be desperate for a win against Jaipur.

Jaipur Pink Panthers could be expected to win this encounter.

Where and when to watch, live streaming details

Date: Thursday, 15th August 2019

Start time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Eka Arena by TranStadia, Ahmedabad.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda