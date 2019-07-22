Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 5: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?

Prasen Moudgal

Can Rohit Baliyan collect his first Super 10 of the season?

Inaugural season champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and season 2 finalists U Mumba will be squaring off in the fifth fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

In what will be a repeat fixture of the season 1 summit clash, the Pink Panthers will be looking to get their campaign off to a bright start with some quality display on the mat but the task on hand will be quite arduous with U Mumba having registered a fine opening win against hosts Telugu Titans.

Abhishek Singh's Super 10 and four tackle points each skipper Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal led the way for U Mumba against the hosts and they will look to take in the momentum from that game and challenge the new-look Jaipur Pink Panthers.

This season, under skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda, the Pink Panthers wear a solid look with notable inclusions such as Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Narwal who will give the skipper breathing space in the raiding unit. Nitin Rawal is yet another exciting youngster who can prove to be a game-changer with his all-round skill.

Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull are two exciting young corner defenders who will be needed to form a potent partnership along with cover defenders Sunil Siddhgavali and Vishal, which could make matters difficult for the young raiding unit of U Mumba.

Predicted starting 7s

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Sandeep Narwal, Surender Singh, Harendra Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Abhishek Singh, Athul MS.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (c), Nilesh Salunke, Nitin Rawal, Sunil Siddhgavali, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal.

Match Prediction

U Mumba stamped their authority in the opening fixture of the season with a fine show from both departments and if they continue their good form, it could prove to be a tough prospect for the Pink Panthers to overcome their opposition.

The Pink Panthers too have a well-rounded side with experience in the ranks through Deepak Hooda, Nilesh Salunke and Amit Hooda while fresh legs in the form of Sandeep Dhull and Nitin Rawal could add some spice to this contest.

However, on the day, U Mumba's defense unit could have a massive say on the outcome of the game and for this sole reason, the Fazel Atrachali-led side could claim a close win.

U Mumba could be expected to win this encounter.

Where and when to watch, live streaming details

Date: 22nd July 2019

Start time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda