Pro Kabaddi 2019: Match 5, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers - Match Preview, Predicted 7 and Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction

Can Abhishek Singh continue his fine run?

In a rematch of the final of the inaugural edition of the Pro Kabaddi League, U Mumba will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad on Monday, 22nd July at 7:30 PM IST.

This will be the first match of the season for the Pink Panthers, who won the first ever edition of the PKL. The Abhishek Bachchan-owned side, however, hasn't done too much since and having added some quality players through the PKL 7 auction, have built a pretty formidable unit which we will be seen in action quite soon.

U Mumba, meanwhile were quick off the blocks, beating hosts Telugu Titans with a dominant defensive display and a Super 10 from Abhishek Singh, who finally seems to be delivering the goods after being bought for a huge sum last season.

With these sides having played out many exciting encounters in the past, one can expect a cracker of a contest on Monday.

U Mumba

Can U Mumba continue with their clinical defensive show?

Key Players: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh and Sandeep Narwal

One thing which struck everyone quite quickly was the fact that the corner combination which U Mumba had at their disposal was probably the best in the league. 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali and 'The Beast' Sandeep Narwal combined brilliantly in the match and picked up 8 tackle points between them, controlling the defensive unit of the side through their efforts.

The two corners have finally got back together after going different ways since being a part of Patna Pirates' title-winning campaign in Season 4 and will have to come good against Deepak Niwas Hooda and Co. in this all-important clash.

Young Surender Singh has done well while the other cover position is still left empty and either Harsh Vardhan or Harendra Kumar can take it up. The U Mumba raiders also did a relatively good job with Abhishek Singh taking the lead role while Rohit Baliyan and Athul MS supported him well.

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda will be the X-Factor for this game.

Key Players: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have a young and exciting squad which possesses a set look despite not having too much of experience in its ranks. Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nilesh Salunke and Deepak Narwal will be expected to feature in the raiding department while Nitin Rawal will offer good backup with his all-round skill.

Defensively, they have Amit Hooda to play in the right corner while the exciting Sandeep Kumar Dhull will play in the left corner to round off a terrific corner combination. Sunil Siddhgavali can take his place in either of the cover positions while the other cover position is up for the grabs and either Santhapanaselvan or Nitin Rawal can take the role.

Predicted 7

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Surender Singh, Harsh Vardhan, Rohit Baliyan, Athul MS and Abhishek Singh.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Nilesh Salunke, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali and Nitin Rawal.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Narwal, Abhishek Singh, Nilesh Salunke, Amit Hooda, Surender Singh and Sandeep Narwal

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda Vice- Captain: Sandeep Narwal.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Deepak Niwas Hooda, Athul MS, Abhishek Singh, Nilesh Salunke, Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Kumar Dhull and Sunil Siddhgavali

Captain: Fazel Atrachali Vice- Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda