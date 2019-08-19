Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 50: Jaipur Pink Panthers v U.P. Yoddha | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today's match?
Underdogs UP Yoddha will face table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 50th match of Pro Kabaddi 2019. While UP Yoddha have had a sluggish start to the season, Jaipur find themselves at the top with a healthy 6 wins from 7 matches.
UP Yoddha have been hurt after some heavy defeats followed by two tied matches in the first half of the tournament. Monu Goyat’s underwhelming season is one of the few reasons for the same. Although Goyat has been UP’s best raider so far, he has failed to score a single Super 10 this season.
Rishank Devadiga, who once became famous for his antics in the Do or Die raids, would be disappointed with his performance this season. Shrikant Jadhav, the third raider, has looked good in the last couple of games and could get another chance to shine against Jaipur.
Sumit and Ashu Singh’s consistency has been the biggest positive for UP. Their tackles have fetched their team some valuable points in close encounters.
On the other hand, the Panthers would be mighty pleased with their efforts. Their captain Deepak Niwas Hooda has been very impressive this season. His all-round performance has fetched him 60 points which includes three Super 10s. Nitin Rawal has complemented Deepak well and the duo have been brilliant.
Vishal and Sandeep Dhull have been the pillars of Jaipur’s defensive front. Sandeep’s ankle holds along with Vishal’s dashes have been hard to handle for the raiders. Amit Hooda has also added a lot of value to this defense and will be key as well.
Predicted Starting 7s
UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Shrikant Jadhav, Monu Goyat, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Sumit, Amit, Ashu Singh
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Nilesh Salunkhe, Deepak Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda
Match Prediction
UP Yoddha raiders have found some momentum in the last few games and they will expect Monu Goyat to rise to the occasion. Their defense must not leak too many points against the likes of Deepak Hooda.
Jaipur must not get complacent with their success. As UP Yoddha enter the match as ‘Underdogs’, the pressure of getting through will be more on Jaipur.
Jaipur Pink Panthers are expected to beat UP Yoddha in this match.
Where and when to watch
Date: Monday, 19th August 2019
Start time: 8:30 IST
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai
Live telecast: Star Sports Network
Live streaming: Hotstar
Live updates: Sportskeeda