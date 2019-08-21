Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 52: Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 31 // 21 Aug 2019, 12:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can the star-studded Tamil Thalaivas get back to winning ways at home?

The Chennai leg is set to produce one of its biggest matches when the home team Tamil Thalaivas face off against table toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 52nd match of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

The Tamil Thalaivas will face an uphill task to put a series of losses behind them. They haven’t been able to produce a performance that resonates with the talent they possess.

‘Showman’ Rahul Chaudhari has produced 57 points this season, but he will believe that he has much more to offer. Their captain Ajay Thakur must try to stretch himself a little more. His failure to score a single super 10 this season might come as a surprise to many.

Ran Singh and Mohit Chhillar have done a good job at the corner position. If Manjeet Chhillar fails to be fully fit for this contest, the Thalaivas might continue with V. Ajith Kumar who was magnificent in the last game.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have easily been one of the best teams this season. Their raiders have picked points continuously and their defense has made sure that they do not leak those points.

With an average of 8 raid points this season, which also includes 3 super 10s, captain Deepak Niwas Hooda has led from the front. Nitin Rawal’s fearless approach has also helped the team immensely.

Corners Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull were disappointing in the last game with just a solitary point to their name. They will have a tough job at hand when the great force of Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur will be up against them.

Predicted Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur (C), Shabeer Bappu, Ajeet, Manjeet Chhillar, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Nitin Rawal, Vishal, Nilesh Salunke, Deepak Narwal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda

Advertisement

Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas will be under pressure to get going in their home leg. They have failed to win a single match in Chennai this season and they’ll hope to put an end to their losing streak at home.

Jaipur Pink Panthers have dominated most teams till now but suffered a little blip against UP Yoddha in their last game. They will have to put up their best game in order to match this strong Tamil side.

Tamil Thalaivas could be expected to beat Jaipur Pink Panthers in this fascinating encounter.

Where and when to watch

Date: Wednesday, 21st August 2019

Start time: 8:30 IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda