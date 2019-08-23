Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 55: Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can Tamil Thalaivas collect their first victory at home?

Tamil Thalaivas will be keen on registering an elusive victory at home when they face off against U Mumba in the 55th match of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

For the Thalaivas, Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur have consistently fetched points but have somehow failed to provide the finishing touches. Similar has been the case with their defensive unit.

Ran Singh and Mohit Chillar are one of the most feared corner defenders in the sport and will need to handle pressure in a better way. Manjeet Chillar’s fitness has been a major issue from the past couple of games and he will be banked on to come good on his return. Vineet Sharma looked good in the last match and looks set to get another game.

U Mumba’s performance has been average this season. Their loss against Haryana in the last game meant that U Mumba continued their trend of losing every match that followed a victory.

Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal have picked up points but their efforts haven’t been too strong to guarantee a victory for their team. Athul MS and Rohit Baliyan could be backed to come good, but will need to bring about consistency in their performance.

While there is no doubt surrounding Surinder Singh’s defensive capabilities, his impatience, however has often leaked points. Sandeep Narwal and Fazel Atrachali have brought their experience into the game but will need to be at their best against the Thalaivas’ highly ranked raiding unit.

Predicted Starting 7s

Tamil Thalaivas: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur (C), Shabeer Bapu, Ajeet, Vineet Sharma, Ran Singh, Mohit Chillar

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal, Harendra Kumar, Surinder Singh, Athul MS, Fazel Atrachali (C), Sandeep Narwal/

Match Prediction

Tamil Thalaivas were denied a victory in their hard fought battle against Jaipur in the last game. They will now be determined to bring their best to the fore against a relatively weak Mumbai team.

U Mumba have nothing to lose as more of the pressure will be on the home team. But they will have to put up a brilliant team effort to cause a big upset in Chennai.

Tamil Thalaivas possess better depth and quality than their opponents U Mumba and hence could be expected to beat them tonight.

Tamil Thalaivas could be expected to win this match.

Where and when to watch

Date: Friday, 23rd August 2019

Start time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda

