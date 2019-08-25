Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 59: Dabang Delhi KC vs UP Yoddha | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Ameya Thakur FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 34 // 25 Aug 2019, 14:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Will Delhi win its battle against the UP Yoddhas?

The second game of the day will see the home team Dabang Delhi challenging the UP Yoddha in the 59th match of Pro Kabaddi season 7.

The meteoric rise of Naveen Kumar has seen him join the league of the most brilliant raiders this season. Although Naveen has featured in only 2 seasons, he has shown immense maturity in his raids and is Delhi’s biggest hope in this tournament. His tally of 7 super 10s in 8 matches is truly a great achievement.

Delhi will be pretty happy with their overall performance in the last game. Meraj Sheykh and Chandran Ranjit have made steady progress. Ravinder Pahal’s extraordinary tackles, especially his double thigh holds were beautiful to watch. He along with Vishal Mane were brilliant in the last game.

UP Yoddha do not have the most glittering team but they surely possess players with great capabilities. Surender Gill dominated Jaipur’s powerful defense by securing 8 points in the last match. Shrikant Jadhav’s amazing run combined with Rishank Devadiga’s experience could well fetch UP another win.

Captain Nitesh Kumar and his defensive unit will face a stern test against Naveen Kumar and Meraj Sheykh. They will have to be patient and attack at the right time.

Predicted Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Vijay, Joginder Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal

UP Yoddha: Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar (C), Amit, Ashu Singh

Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi’s powerful attack could prove to be too strong for the UP Yoddhas. But they must not allow complacency to creep in and take a toll on them.

UP Yoddha have nothing to lose as they enter the contest as underdogs. Their raiders must carry on from where they left in the previous match.

Advertisement

A balanced Dabang Delhi team could well overcome UP’s resistance to beat them tonight.

Where and when to watch

Date: Sunday, 24th August 2019

Start time: 8:30pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda