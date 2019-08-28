Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 63: Dabang Delhi KC Vs U Mumba | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Can Delhi carry on with their impressive performance on home turf?

Will Dabang Delhi become the first team to win more than 2 matches on home turf this season? Their efforts to do the same will be challenged by a determined U Mumba team in the 63rd match of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Delhi is the team to beat this season. Their performance has only developed as the season has progressed. It is almost as if they do not have to worry about their attacking front. Their star raider Naveen Kumar has now bagged 7 back-to-back super 10s. His consistency has now reached sublime levels.

Their corner defenders have come to the party at the right time. Left corner Joginder Narwal has been accurate with his ankle holds and tackles. Whereas right corner Ravinder Pahal has been spot on with his signature move - the Double Thigh Hold.

Furthermore, Vishal Mane and Anil Jumar have also added more value by being nimble-footed at the cover position.

Dabang Delhi’s Form Guide: W W W L W W D W W

Their opponents U Mumba held their nerve to produce a certain upset by beating a much more balanced Tamil Thalaivas in their own den.

U Mumba do not boast of a big raider. And this is the kind of team where rising raiders could get a chance to impress. Athul MS and Arjun Deshwal fit perfectly into that category of raiders. Both have performed in crunch situations and have shown good maturity. Abhishek Singh will be their key raider and Mumba will expect a big show from him.

The biggest boost for Mumbai though has been their defence. Just like Delhi, Mumba have also seen decent coordination amongst their corner players Fazel Atrachali and Sandeep Narwal. Some new faces like Harendra Kumar and Rajaguru Subramanian have also fetched points and some more game time might provide them with some help.

U Mumba’s Form Guide: W L W L L W L W L W

Predicted Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Meraj Sheykh, Vishal Mane, Vijay, Joginder Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Rajaguru Subramanian, Harendra Kumar, Surinder Singh, Athul MS, Fazel Atrachali (C), Sandeep Narwal

Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi have been powered by Naveen’s breathtaking consistency. But if they fail to revive him, they face the risk of slowing down.

U Mumba’s defence has been top-notch this season. But it remains to be seen if their young raiders have the ability to go past Delhi’s experienced shield.

Dabang Delhi enter the match as favourites and could well beat U Mumba tonight.

Where and when to watch

Date: Wednesday, 28th August 2019

Start time: 8:30 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda