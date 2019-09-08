Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 80: Dabang Delhi KC Vs Tamil Thalaivas | Match preview, predictions and telecast details - Who will win today’s match?

Will Naveen 'Express' Kumar run over the hopes of Tamil Thalaivas?

Table-toppers Dabang Delhi will take on an under-pressure Tamil Thalaivas in the 80th match of Pro Kabaddi Season 7.

Delhi would absolutely outweigh Tamil Thalaivas on the basis of current form. While Delhi have lost just one match out of their last 9, the Thalaivas have lost 5 games in a row and would be desperately looking for a victory.

Although Delhi’s 8-match unbeaten streak came to an end against Haryana, the match turned out to be yet another brilliant outing for their superstar raider Naveen Kumar. It almost seems as if Delhi’s Naveen Express has forgotten where his brakes are!

But the loss comes as a good warning to the Delhi team as they looked a bit complacent in the last game. They allowed Haryana to creep back into the game with just one player (Naveen) left on the mat.

Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane had a rough outing as they failed to put a lid on the opposition’s score. Delhi’s skipper Joginder Narwal wasn’t that fluent with his holds and the overall defensive debacle resulted in a big loss for Delhi.

But Delhi have shown character throughout this season and have ample ability to put this big defeat behind them. Their corners have a lot of experience in their kitty and this team looks well settled.

Dabang Delhi form guide (Last 5 games): L W W W W

Tamil Thalaivas need to regroup urgently and start everything from scratch. They have failed to taste victory for 7 consecutive matches and now find themselves lagging in the race to the playoffs.

Every player of this Thalaivas unit has contributed in some form, but as a team, they have fallen short of the finishing mark quite often. Rahul Chaudhari has failed to score a single super ten in 9 successive games. And that surely comes as a failure for a player of his stature.

Similarly, captain Ajay Thakur hasn’t been able to replicate his good performances, and hence their attacking front has failed to deliver. But in times of crisis, Thalaivas have found a rescue guy in the form of V Ajith Kumar. The agile raider scored a massive 14 raid points in the last game and continues to have an impressive season.

Veteran Manjeet Chillar has been decent since his return from injury but he will need more support from the corners of this team- Mohit Chillar and Ran Singh. Together they have managed just a single high 5 this season and the team would surely want more from these experienced defenders.

Tamil Thalaivas Form Guide (Last 5 games): L L L L L

Predicted Starting 7s

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Chandran Ranjit, Vijay, Vishal Mane, Anil Kumar, Joginder Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal

Tamil Thalaivas: Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur (C), Shabeer Bapu, V Ajith Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Ran Singh, Mohit Chillar

Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas are on the opposite ends in the points table and Delhi would back themselves to win another 5 points to strengthen their lead at the top.

The Thalaivas have nothing to lose and must take a leaf out of Haryana’s last game. They have the resources to beat this season’s best team and all they need is a proper team effort.

However, on paper, Dabang Delhi are expected to beat Tamil Thalaivas.

Where and when to watch

Date: Sunday, 8th September 2019

Start time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Live streaming: Hotstar

Live updates: Sportskeeda