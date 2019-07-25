Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 9, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas : Why Dabang Delhi K.C. will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 23 // 25 Jul 2019, 11:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Naveen Kumar will be key to Dabang Delhi's success

Dabang Delhi recorded one of the most memorable wins of their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history last night when they edged past the Telugu Titans by one point. Naveen Kumar emerged as the star of the day for Delhi, as the youngster scored 14 points in the match.

The Delhi franchise will be in action once again tonight as they lock horns with Rahul Chaudhari's Tamil Thalaivas in the sole match of the night. The Thalaivas also won their opening match versus the Telegu Titans, and they would look to carry the momentum into tonight's fixture.

Why Dabang Delhi will win the match?

Dabang Delhi have got a versatile playing seven with the team’s premier all-rounders Meraj Sheykh and Vijay giving a good balance to the team.

Dabang Delhi's defense was in good form against Telugu Titans. Ravinder Pahal, who otherwise had a lacklustre record against Siddharth Desai, tackled him multiple times in the match. Also, the team’s captain Joginder Narwal won the Best Defender of the Match award for his good performance.

This shows that both the corners of Delhi are in prime form and the likes of Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari and Shabeer Bappu will have to play out of their skins to keep the corner defenders silent. Also, Delhi have the experienced Vishal Mane in their defense. Though the former U Mumba star could not gain a single point in the first match, the fans know that he has one of the best dashes in the business. Hence, Thalaivas' raiding attack may not have an easy outing tonight.

Even if Rahul and Ajay get the better of Delhi's defense (just like Suraj and Siddharth did yesterday) then, the duo of Chandran Ranjit and Naveen Kumar will bring their team back in the match by scoring rapid points in the raiding department. Ranjit can keep the scoreboard ticking with bonus points, while Naveen can empty the opposition’s half with touch points.

Dabang Delhi have a very strong side this year and they have the potential to register a big win tonight. Also, they have never lost a match to Tamil Thalaivas in PKL history. Delhi won the previous encounter between the two sides by 4 points. The team’s defender Vishal Mane had scored a High 5, while Meraj Sheykh had 9 raid points to his name.

Do you think Dabang Delhi K.C. will be able to maintain their unbeaten record against Tamil Thalaivas? Share your views in the comments box below.