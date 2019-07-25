Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 9, Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Tamil Thalaivas: Why Tamil Thalaivas will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 94 // 25 Jul 2019, 12:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tamil Thalaivas have a very strong defense this year

Title contenders Tamil Thalaivas got off to a rollicking start in their opening encounter of VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 against Telugu Titans. Led by the Iceman Ajay Thakur, the Chennai-based franchise won the match by a huge margin of 13 points. Manjeet Chhillar and Rahul Chaudhari emerged as the heroes for their team.

Tonight, the Thalaivas will lock horns with a team which edged the Telugu Titans by one point last night, Dabang Delhi K.C. Tamil Thalaivas have never defeated Dabang Delhi K.C. in PKL history but here's why they could make history at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium tonight.

Why Tamil Thalaivas will win the match

Tamil Thalaivas have several big names in their starting seven. They have Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari and Shabeer Bappu in the raiding department. This trio can wreck havoc tonight given that the defense of Dabang Delhi is not so strong.

Though the corner defenders of Delhi have a good amount of experience, they will go head to head with the men who have exceptional raiding skills. Rahul Chaudhari, the poster boy of the league showcased his talent in the match against Telugu Titans where he recorded a Super 10.

Ajay Thakur seems to have taken a backseat in the raiding department but, he too possesses the ability to turn the game at any moment. The third raider, Shabeer Bappu, played a crucial role in U Mumba's championship win in the second edition and can prove to be a handful for the Delhi defense unit.

In case the raiders of Tamil Thalaivas fail to dominate the defensive unit of Delhi, Thalaivas' defenders have the potential to win the game for their team. Manjeet Chhillar sent a warning to the raiders of the league with six points against Telugu Titans while Mohit Chhillar too hinted at a return to form with four points. While Ran Singh did not have too much to do, his might could come to the fore against Meraj Sheykh.

Looking at the track record of Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur against Dabang Delhi, it is very much possible that both the raiders may come to the party tonight. While Chaudhari is already in great form, Thakur has scored 28 raid points in the two games played between these two sides and could be the 'X-factor' for the Thalaivas.

With all the factors in favor of the Tamil Thalaivas, one can expect the Chennai-based franchise to reach the top position of the points table with a big win against the Joginder-Narwal led Dabang Delhi.