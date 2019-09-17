Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 95: U Mumba vs UP Yoddha - Predicting each team's playing 7

U Mumba will look to avenge their home leg defeat to UP Yoddha

The second phase of Pro Kabaddi League 2019's Pune leg will commence from tomorrow with Season 2 winners U Mumba locking horns with the comeback kings, UP Yoddha in the first match. The Lucknow-based franchise had defeated U Mumba in their previous meeting. Hence, Fazel Atrachali and Co. will try to avenge that loss in Match No. 95 of PKL 2019.

U Mumba, meanwhile, suffered a 3-point defeat to Bengal Warriors in their last match where Maninder Singh and Co. ensured that Arjun Deshwal's heroics go in vain. On the other hand, UP Yoddha defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game with the raiding trio of Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga doing the job for the franchise.

A win for U Mumba can help them climb to the 5th spot on the points table while if UP Yoddha win this contest, then they will grab a place in the top 4. Here's how the two teams may line up for this encounter -

U Mumba

Arjun Deshwal scored 15 points in the last match

Key Players - Arjun Deshwal, Fazel Atrachali and Abhishek Singh

The team's young raider, Arjun Deshwal will hope that he gets the support of Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan when U Mumba face UP Yoddha.

Fazel Atrachali will lead the team's defensive unit which will consist of Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh and Young Chang Ko, along with Fazel himself.

UP Yoddha

Shrikant Jadhav will be the player to watch out for

Key Players - Rishank Devadiga, Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav

In the absence of Monu Goyat, the trio of Rishank Devadiga, Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav will have the onus of delivering the goods in the raiding department.

Since no changes are expected in the team, the defence will consist of captain Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Amit and Ashu Singh.

Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (C), Arjun Deshwal, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh and Young Chang Ko.

UP Yoddha: Nitesh Kumar (C), Rishank Devadiga, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Amit, Sumit and Ashu Singh.