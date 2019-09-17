Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 96: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas - Predicting each team's playing 7

Rahul Chaudhari will have to lead the Tamil Thalaivas from the front

In an unexpected turn of events, the pre-season favourites, Tamil Thalaivas are languishing at the bottom of the points table with 11 losses in 16 matches so far at the Pro Kabaddi League 2019. They have built a huge winless streak and Puneri Paltan will look to ensure that the streak does not end tomorrow night.

The hosts, Puneri Paltan dismantled Gujarat Fortune Giants in their home leg opener but the Patna Pirates ran through the home side in the next match. Hence, with an aim to impress the home fans, the Pune-based franchise will look to pull off a memorable performance in Match No. 96 of PKL 2019.

If Tamil Thalaivas win this contest, they can go up to the 11th position but if they lose, Puneri Paltan will rise to the 8th spot. On that note, let us have a look at the predicted playing 7 of both the teams -

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan were blown away by Pardeep Narwal in the previous match

Key Players - Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite and Nitin Tomar

The raiding trio of Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite and Nitin Tomar will be under immense pressure to deliver because they will clash with the likes of Manjeet Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh in this contest.

The defence of Puneri Paltan needs to perform better. Surjeet Singh and Girish Ernak will play at the cover positions while Hadi Tajik and Balasaheb Jadhav will hold the corner positions.

Tamil Thalaivas

The defence of Tamil Thalaivas needs to bring its 'A' game to the table

Key Players - Rahul Chaudhari, V. Ajith Kumar and Mohit Chhillar

The raiding duo of Rahul Chaudhari and V. Ajith Kumar will have the onus of scoring the raid points and the team management may give a chance to all-rounder Victor Obiero to feature in the starting seven against Pune.

The team's defence will have Manjeet Chhillar and M. Abishek at covers with Ran Singh and Mohit Chhillar playing as the corner defenders.

Predicted Playing 7

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite, Girish Ernak, Nitin Tomar, Hadi Tajik and Balasaheb Jadhav.

Tamil Thalaivas: Manjeet Chhillar (C), Rahul Chaudhari, V. Ajith Kumar, Mohit Chhillar, Victor Obiero, M. Abishek and Ran Singh.