Pro Kabaddi 2019: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match

Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated Puneri Paltan in the only match of the night

The penultimate day of the Ahmedabad leg of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2019 featured a battle between Deepak Niwas Hooda's Jaipur Pink Panthers and a resurgent Puneri Paltan side. The Pink Panthers defeated the Pune-based franchise by 8 points in the sole encounter of the night.

Jaipur Pink Panthers dominated the Puneri Paltan side in this match as they were able to inflict an all-out twice. These all outs proved to be the difference-maker in the end as Jaipur got 4 extra points for their achievement.

The pink franchise's skipper, Deepak Niwas Hooda, led his team from the front by scoring 9 raid points. He even took a tackle point in this match to contribute 10 points to his team's cause. Vishal supported him with 4 points in the defensive unit while all-rounder Nitin Rawal, who replaced Deepak Narwal in the side, took 4 raid points as well.

Sandeep Dhull returned to form after a poor outing against Patna by taking 4 tackle points. While Sunil Siddhgavali could not contribute much to the team's score, Amit Hooda and Nilesh Salunke combined to score 6 points.

Super-sub Pankaj Mohite emerged as the top-scorer of the night for Puneri Paltan with 8 points. Manjeet and Nitin Tomar too gave their best. However, the team's defence could score only 8 tackle points which played a key role in their defeat.

Coach Anup Kumar will try to include Mohite in the starting seven for the next game because Puneri Paltan are at the last position at the moment. Jaipur Pink Panthers, on the other hand, have soared to the 3rd position on the standings.

Speaking of the individual records now, here's a look at the updated 'Most Raid Points' and 'Most Tackle Points' list after the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan -

Updated 'Most Raid Points' List

Despite Deepak Niwas Hooda's heroics in the raiding department, there are no changes in the top 5 of the raiders' leaderboard as Pawan Kumar Sehrawat continues to be the best raider of the season.

Updated 'Most Tackle Points' List

Sandeep Dhull's 4 tackle points have helped him occupy the pole position of the Most Tackle Points list. With Dhull set to be in action against Gujarat tomorrow, expect him to solidify his top position.