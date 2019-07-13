Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for the Jaipur Pink Panthers

Jaipur Pink Panthers' squad for VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 7

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 is all set to begin from 20th July 2019 and the inaugural champions of Pro Kabaddi, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be keen to repeat their magic from their title winning campaign in this edition.

After emerging as the champions in the first edition of the tournament, the Pink Panthers failed to qualify into the playoffs for the next two seasons. They finished as the runners-up of season 4 after losing to the Patna Pirates. However, in season 5 and season 6, they failed to reach the playoffs yet again.

In season 6, the Pink Panthers could only manage six wins out of 22 matches in the league stage as they ended 5th on the Zone A points table. Anup Kumar led the team until he announced his retirement from the game that saw the mantle being passed on to Deepak Hooda.

Despite failing as a team, there were some individual players from season 6 who the team management retained for the upcoming seventh edition. Among these rententions were Deepak Niwas Hooda and ace corner defender Sandeep Dhull.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are set to play their first league match on 23rd July 2019 against U Mumba. The home leg of Pink Panthers will commence from 21st to 27th September 2019 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

With a few days remaining for PKL 2019, here is a look at the possible starting seven for the Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Right Corner: Amit Hooda

Amit Hooda represented Jaipur Pink Panthers in season 4.

The best defender for the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their season 4 campaign, Amit Hooda was an integral part in the defense unit as his fine show went a long way in taking the Pink Panthers to the finals. He scored a magnificent 51 tackle points in 16 matches for the team in that season.

Amit Hooda was also a part of Patna Pirates back in season 2 and season 3 as well. Post his heroics with Jaipur, he later joined Tamil Thalaivas in season 5 and finished as the seventh best defender of the fifth edition with 61 tackle points. However, in season 6, he performed below expectations and was released by the Thalaivas.

Amit Hooda is an ankle hold specialist as well as an expert in diving thigh holds as well. He can target the left raiders with his precise defensive skills that allows him to score crucial tackle points for the team. While it is a homecoming for Amit Hooda as he returns to the Jaipur Pink Panthers, fans will expect him to bring front his heroics once again for the team.

