×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for UP Yoddha

Yashashree Satarkar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6   //    21 Jul 2019, 08:49 IST

UP Yoddha's squad for VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019
UP Yoddha's squad for VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 has already kickstarted with U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls securing wins on the opening day.

UP Yoddha was one out of four teams that debuted in Season 5. They have qualified for the playoffs in both seasons of the tournament since they were formed. However, they are yet to clinch the title.

In Season 6, UP Yoddha had a roller coaster ride as their captain Rishank Devadiga got injured in the middle of the tournament. However, moments of magic from Prashant Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav ensured that the team remained in contention for the playoffs.

Moreover, they found Nitesh Kumar as their defensive pillar who scored a century of tackle points last seasons. They lost to Gujarat Fortune Giants (38-31) in the Qualifier 2 of playoffs.

UP Yoddha are set to face Gujarat Fortune Giants on 26th July 2019. Their home leg will commence from 5th October 2019 and culminate on 11th October 2019 in Greater Noida.

Here is a look at the probable starting seven for UP Yoddha in Season 7.

Right Corner: Nitesh Kumar

Nitesh Kumar will be the captain for UP Yoddha in season 7.
Nitesh Kumar will be the captain for UP Yoddha in season 7.

A master of ankle holds and frontal blocks, Nitesh Kumar executed his moves with precision last year. He became mature as the season progressed and focused on improving his defensive skills.

With 100 tackle points to his name in 25 matches, Nitesh Kumar broke the record of having the most tackle points by a defender in a single edition of Pro Kabaddi.

Advertisement

He was the leader in defence for UP Yoddha as Jeeva Kumar was absent, dealing with injury concerns.

Nitesh made his debut back in season 5 with Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) program. He plays from the Services' board in the national tournaments.

As the right corner specialist, Nitesh Kumar will be keen on performing his role again for the team. The new captain of UP Yoddha will lead the defence and look to lead the team to glory.


1 / 7 NEXT
Tags:
Pro Kabaddi 2019 UP Yoddha Monu Goyat Nitesh Kumar Pro Kabaddi 2019 Teams
Advertisement
Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 reasons why UP Yoddha could win the title
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Team Preview: UP Yoddha
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 youngsters to look out for from PKL 7
RELATED STORY
PKL 2019 : Top 3 players to look out from UP Yoddha
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi Season 7: Team analysis of UP Yoddhas
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 : 3 Candidates for UP Yoddha's captaincy
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Auction: Full list of players bought by UP Yoddha
RELATED STORY
PKL: UP Yoddha New Captain Nitesh Kumar last Year Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 Performance (Tackle Points Of Each Match) 
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why UP Yoddha can win the title
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi 2019: 3 teams with the strongest raiding unit
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us