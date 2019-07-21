Pro Kabaddi 2019: Predicting the starting 7 for UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha's squad for VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019

VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2019 has already kickstarted with U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls securing wins on the opening day.

UP Yoddha was one out of four teams that debuted in Season 5. They have qualified for the playoffs in both seasons of the tournament since they were formed. However, they are yet to clinch the title.

In Season 6, UP Yoddha had a roller coaster ride as their captain Rishank Devadiga got injured in the middle of the tournament. However, moments of magic from Prashant Kumar Rai and Shrikant Jadhav ensured that the team remained in contention for the playoffs.

Moreover, they found Nitesh Kumar as their defensive pillar who scored a century of tackle points last seasons. They lost to Gujarat Fortune Giants (38-31) in the Qualifier 2 of playoffs.

UP Yoddha are set to face Gujarat Fortune Giants on 26th July 2019. Their home leg will commence from 5th October 2019 and culminate on 11th October 2019 in Greater Noida.

Here is a look at the probable starting seven for UP Yoddha in Season 7.

Right Corner: Nitesh Kumar

Nitesh Kumar will be the captain for UP Yoddha in season 7.

A master of ankle holds and frontal blocks, Nitesh Kumar executed his moves with precision last year. He became mature as the season progressed and focused on improving his defensive skills.

With 100 tackle points to his name in 25 matches, Nitesh Kumar broke the record of having the most tackle points by a defender in a single edition of Pro Kabaddi.

He was the leader in defence for UP Yoddha as Jeeva Kumar was absent, dealing with injury concerns.

Nitesh made his debut back in season 5 with Future Kabaddi Heroes (FKH) program. He plays from the Services' board in the national tournaments.

As the right corner specialist, Nitesh Kumar will be keen on performing his role again for the team. The new captain of UP Yoddha will lead the defence and look to lead the team to glory.

