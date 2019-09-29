Pro Kabaddi 2019, Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi: Record performance by Delhi dashes playoff hopes of Pune

Shreya Shreeja

Dabang Delhi dominate Puneri Paltan and rule them out of the race to the playoffs

Dabang Delhi notched up the most points by a single team at the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 to completely destroy Puneri Paltan 60-40 in Panchkula on Sunday. The result meant that Pune will no longer be able to qualify for the playoffs.

Naveen Kumar was the hero of the night after gathering a staggering sum of 19 points in 22 raids. Chandran Ranjit also added 12 points to his name, courtesy a grand game.

Both Ravinder Pahal and Balasaheb Jadhav from Delhi and Pune respectively made a mark on the defensive front after picking up 6 tackle points each.

Chandran Ranjit inaugurated the night with a swift bonus point, followed by which, Naveen Kumar, the epitome of brilliance, picked up two commendable points for the Delhi-based franchise.

An impressive raid by Darshan Kadian opened the account for Puneri Paltan, who were also playing their do-or-die battle. Kumar, who was on fire, initiated a two-point raid, which was then challenged by Pune. However, the review turned up unsuccessful upon inspection.

Just seven minutes into the cracking clash, Pune suffered an ill-fated all-out, which put Delhi ahead at 13-4.

Kumar slowed down a bit after Balasaheb Jadhav inflicted a power-packed Super Tackle on him. But he was quick to be retained, courtesy Ravinder Pahal's top-class tackle.

A second all-out greeted the orange-white-clad men in the 13th minute itself, which increased the already massive score difference to 24-11, in Delhi's favour.

Kumar then completed his 17th Super 10 with sheer brilliance and that too in the very first half. Manjeet contributed points for the hapless Pune like a lone warrior since nobody from his side seemed to make a mark.

The conclusion of the first half saw Delhi lead at 30-16. Anup Kumar's Pune required some miracle to make a comeback in the possible one-sided encounter.

Manjeet's successful running hand-touch on Anil Kumar kickstarted the second-half, which was then followed by Ranjit's splendid two-pointer.

Pune's Amit Kumar's controversial multiple-pointer raid, when reviewed by Delhi, was declared legitimate, which thereby reduced the huge score difference to 34-19.

Nitin Tomar, the second costliest player in the Season 7 auctions, put up an all-round game for Pune, besides Manjeet.

Two back-to-back amazing Super Tackles by Jadhav and Tomar on Naveen and Ranjit respectively didn't do much to reduce the big score difference.

A third all-out for the Pune-based franchise put them in deeper crisis. Pune really struggled to stay afloat against the table-toppers of the points table. Pahal, who produced a killer game, completed his High 5 in wonderful fashion.

Soon enough, another surprising all-out was conceded by the feeble squad of Pune. Sushant Sail's two-pointer in the dying minutes of the match didn't do anything to alter the fortunes but surely increased his confidence level. Chandran Ranjit too reached the ten-point mark with ease.

Eventually, the one-sided battle came to an end as Dabang Delhi defeated Puneri Paltan by a huge margin of 60-40, thereby becoming the first team of PKL 2019 to breach the 60-point mark.

