Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan: Thalaivas and Paltan end thrilling encounter in a tie

Puneri Paltan tie with the Tamil Thalaivas in a close-called face-off

Home team Puneri Paltan tied with Tamil Thalaivas in an intense battle at the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 held in Pune on Wednesday. The final score of 36-36 was decided in the very last second in this enthralling Match No. 96 of PKL 2019.

Manjeet and Pankaj Mohite did a commendable job for Pune, collecting 11 and 8 points respectively. Ajith V. Kumar left his fans stunned after garnering a staggering 18 points for his squad.

Rahul Chaudhari, who spent most of his time off the mat, changed the result of the clash at the very end after inflicting the match-turning tackle on Nitin Tomar.

Manjeet started for Pune and was sent off the mat by M. Abishek in the blink of an eye. Rahul Chaudhari then started impressively by picking up a beautiful point for his squad. A failed tackle by Mohit Chhillar gave Pune their first point of the night.

Manjeet, showcasing his excellent all-round skills, dived on Chaudhari's ankles and sent him to the bench. A top-class Super Raid by young prodigy Pankaj Mohite then brought the score to a tie at 6 each.

Just under seven minutes, the home team inflicted an all-out on the rivals. Despite a cracking start, the Thalaivas struggled to stay afloat against the hosts. However, Shabeer Bappu picked up quite a few points, courtesy some power-packed tackles.

The end of the first half saw Pune in the lead at 18-12. Bappu kickstarted the second half with an impressive hand-touch on Amit Kumar.

A second unwanted all-out greeted the Thalaivas in the 25th minute, despite V. Ajith Kumar's warrior-like efforts to dodge it.

Ajith, one of the finest young prodigies of PKL 2019, completed his Super 10 in brilliant fashion soon after. Manjeet then became the second player to complete his Super 10 in this clash.

M. Abishek's superb tackle on Mohite sent him off the mat for the first time in the match. Manjeet Chhillar demanded a crucial review in the 38th minute, claiming Manjeet from Pune out. The review, upon inspection, was declared successful.

Ultimately, the heart-stopping battle came to an unexpected end with the two teams deadlocked at 36-36. After suffering eight consecutive losses, the tie was no less than a win for the Chennai-based franchise. On the other hand, the fans of Pune will be disappointed with the outcome, given they almost won the clash.

