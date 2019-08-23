Pro Kabaddi 2019, Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba: Thalaivas fail to break home leg jinx as U Mumba edge them

U Mumba defeated Tamil Thalaivas in the heated encounter

Home team Tamil Thalaivas were absolutely desperate for a victory in Match No. 55 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 after failing to secure a win throughout their home leg. Coming into the last battle on their home turf, they needed to clinch the win.

U Mumba were coming from a depressing loss against Rakesh Kumar's Haryana Steelers and were looking for a victory.

Read to find out how the anticipated battle of the night between U Mumba and Tamil Thalaivas unfolded at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai:

Abhishek started for Mumba and was unfortunate enough to be sent off to the bench by Tamil's defense. In the next raid, Rahul Chaudhari brought in a point for the blue squad. In a breathtaking performance, Showman Chaudhari stole a brilliant two-pointer from the opponents in the next raid.

Arjun Deshwal opened the account for the Men in Black after an efficient hand-touch on Ran Singh. As the battle progressed, both teams kept trying their level best to avoid committing mistakes.

The Thalaiavas then claimed a review, which, woefully enough, turned unsuccessful, reducing the score difference to just two points, in Tamil's favour. At half-time, the score 12-10 was tilted in the Thalaivas' direction.

As the second half commenced, Sandeep Narwal returned with an excellent two-pointer. Another two points from MS Athul in a single raid gave Mumba a single point lead after a lengthy period.

Athul, displaying a commendable performance, inflicted a mind-blowing all-out on the home team. The Thalaivas then bizarrely enough started making unnecessary errors despite a very strong start.

It evened the battle and it was then difficult to declare anyone the winner, even with just three minutes left on the clock. The Thalaivas, purely out of restlessness, made a bunch of errors, which gave the rivals an even bigger lead.

Under immense pressure, both sides kept giving their all and nobody was ready to accept the loss. However, the home team, despite monstrous attempts, emerged on the losing side with the score 24-29.

They unfortunately were unable to break the home leg jinx as a win eluded them in Chennai. U Mumba, on the other hand, were graceful enough in the second half with a near-impeccable combination of offense and defense, hence winning the battle.

