Pro Kabaddi 2019: Team Analysis of Tamil Thalaivas

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 50 // 26 Jun 2019, 21:27 IST

The experienced duo of Manjeet Chhillar and Ajay Thakur will be the key to success for Tamil Thalaivas

The Pro Kabaddi 2019 is all set to commence from the 20th July and one of the teams to watch out for will be the Tamil Thalaivas, with the team boasting of an array of superstars such as Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chhillar and new signings Rahul Chaudhari, Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh.

The Thalaivas entered the Pro Kabaddi League in season 5 along with the Haryana Steelers, Gujarat Fortune Giants and UP Yoddha. However, they have failed to match the performances of the other three newcomers to emerge as the least successful franchise over the last two years.

The Chennai-based team have had one of the strongest squads on paper yet they have failed to prosper in the league. Ajay Thakur has been the franchise's face ever since its debut and the captain of the Indian team will continue donning the yellow and blue colors in season 7 as well.

Tamil Thalaivas retained Ajay Thakur, Manjeet Chillar and Victor Onyango Obiero prior the auction and let go of other players to maximize their budget which allowed them to buy some big names in the auction room.

How did the Tamil Thalaivas fare in the auctions?

Thalaivas had only three players in the squad and had to acquire some stars in order to strengthen the team. The team management made smart use of their money to procrcure the services of experienced stars such as Rahul Chaudhari and Shabeer Bappu to support Ajay Thakur in the raiding department.

Former U Mumba player Mohit Chillar also joined the Thalaivas from the auction at the price of ₹45 lakhs.

The team has mighty all-rounders in the form of Ran Singh and Manjeet Chillar who will be key to guide the two new young players of the team, M. Abhishek and Himanshu.

What could be some problems Haryana Steelers might face?

The Tamil Thalaivas team management has assembled the best squad that it could. With Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur set to join forces for the first time in PKL history, the Thalaivas will be the side to watch out for.

The only matter of concern the Chennai-based franchise will be the fitness and form of their key players. If they stay injury-free and play to their full potential, nobody can stop them from winning the title.

Players to watch out for

Rahul Chaudhari - The running hand touch specialist has 876 points to his name in the PKL and will represent a team other than the Telugu Titans for the first time in PKL history. Given how big a match winner he was for Telugu Titans, he will be the marquee raider of the Tamil Thalaivas setup this year.

Mohit Chillar - The right corner defender had a forgettable season with the Jaipur Pink Panthers last year. The ace defender will look to put behind the previous season and come out with new energy on the court for the Tamil Thalaivas. His form will decide how the Tamil defense fare in season seven.

Tamil Thalaivas full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2019 -

Raiders

Ajay Thakur

Rahul Chaudhari

Shabeer Bappu

Ajeet

Defenders

Himanshu

M. Abhishek

Mohit Chillar

All Rounders

Manjeet Chhillar

Victor Onyango Obiero

Ran Singh

Milad Shiebak

Vineet Sharma