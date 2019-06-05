Pro Kabaddi League 2019: The best defender from each team

Vinay Chhabria

Fazel Atrachali is one of the best defenders of the Pro Kabaddi League

One of the most vital components of the kabaddi team is their ability to defend and keep the raiders from running away with easy points.Though the raiders play a major role in scoring the points for the team, it is the defense unit which helps the team in building a lead and ultimately, winning the match on most occasions.

In the past editions of the league, most teams have prospered with a proper defense unit in place. A star-studded team such as Telugu Titans has never reached a PKL final, only due to their poor defensive show in the past. However, the team management seems to have done its homework and the Titans will wear a strong defensive unit this season.

As we build up for the seventh season, here is a list of the best defender from each of the ten teams in the Pro Kabaddi League season seven.

Bengal Warriors - Jeeva Kumar

Jeeva Kumar will play for Bengal Warriors in PKL 7

Veteran defender Jeeva Kumar will don the Bengal Warriors jersey for the first time in his career in the upcoming season. Jeeva Kumar was bought at a price of ₹31 lakhs in the auction and with a lot of experience from the league, he will hold the key.

Kumar has played 93 matches in his career and has picked 195 tackle points which he also has five 'High-5s' and has been a part of 21 super tackles. While Kumar will be the main defender, he will be ably assisted by Iranian defense lynchpin Mohammad Nabibaksh and young Rinku Narwal in the Warriors' team.

Bengaluru Bulls - Mahender Singh

Mahender Singh (R) will hold the key for the defending champions

Bengaluru Bulls' top defender last season, Mahender Singh has been a part of the Bengaluru Bulls ever since season five but enjoyed his best performance last season when he went on to pick 63 points in the defense last year and played a major role in the title victory of Bengaluru Bulls.

The young lad has played 46 matches in the PKL where he has picked 120 tackle points at an average of 2.47 tackle points per match. His tackle strike rate of 51.06% makes him the most dangerous defender of the Bengaluru Bulls franchise.

