Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Mumba crush Jaipur in battle of former champions

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 22 // 31 Aug 2019, 22:15 IST

U Mumba annihilated the Pink Panthers with the score 47-21

U Mumba, the Season 2 champions of the Pro Kabaddi League, had succumbed to table-toppers Dabang Delhi in their previous battle, coming into Match No. 68 of PKL Season 7.

The inaugural champions Jaipur Pink Panthers had also suffered a depressing blow at the hands of the defending champions, Bengaluru Bulls in their prior match.

Read to find out how the second battle of #RivalryWeek between Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba proceeded at the Sree Kanteerva Stadium in Bengaluru:

Arjun Deshwal commenced for the Mumbai-based franchise and returned sans any point. Right in the second minute, Mumba demanded a review in Athul's favour, which was futile. Beginning the night for U Mumba, MS Athul stole a point from the rivals. A deadly thigh hold by Sandeep put the flight of Ajinkya to rest.

Nitin Rawal ultimately opened the account for the Pink Panthers in the eighth minute, with a praiseworthy two-pointer. With just three points in their kitty, the Men in Pink suffered their first all-out of the night under just ten minutes.

An applause-worthy two-pointer by Deshwal increased the score difference to ten points. The Panthers were clearly struggling to grasp a single point. On the other hand, the players of Mumba had their killer mode on, especially the exuberant Sandeep.

Deepak Hooda, the stellar all-rounder, took a review in the 19th minute, which, unluckily, was deemed unsuccessful. As the first twenty minutes came to an end, the score 23-7 was tilted in U Mumba's direction. Jaipur had zero tackle points to their name, which, honestly, was surprising.

As the other half kicked off, Deepak Narwal was dashed off the mat by defender Harendra Kumar. Jaipur still struggled severely in both offense and defense, very much like the first half, facing difficulty even in crossing the ten-point mark.

The Pink Army scored their first tackle point after 28 long minutes, courtesy Amit Hooda's efficiency. Fazel completed his first High 5 of the season with grace. A beautiful tackle by Sandeep Dhull reduced the massive score difference to 22 points.

In his debut season itself, the young Harendra completed his High 5 in style. Yet another super-tackle by Jaipur earned them some confidence. However, a fourth all-out on Jaipur destroyed the little hope ignited in them. Abhishek finished the match with an out-of-the-world four-pointer raid, also completing his second Super 10 of the season.

Eventually, the Panthers suffered an embarrassing loss against U Mumba with the score 21-47. U Mumba, on the other hand, played a textbook game and hence clinched the clash.

