Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas: U Mumba's all-round show crushes Thalaivas

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 30 Sep 2019, 23:09 IST

U Mumba crushed Tamil Thalaivas with their all-round game

U Mumba defeated Tamil Thalaivas in the 116th match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, which was played at the Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula. U Mumba now require just a single win to qualify for the playoffs.

V. Ajith Kumar, the young prodigy from the Thalaivas, was the most outstanding raider of the night after gathering a staggering total of 16 points in 25 raids despite his team's loss. Abhishek Singh and Athul MS made a mark from U Mumba after picking up 10 and 6 points respectively.

The Thalaivas' Rahul Chaudhari commenced the night with an empty raid, followed by a successful running hand-touch by Abhishek Singh from U Mumba. A commendable raid by V Ajith Kumar in the 17th minute opened the night for the Chennai-based franchise.

Thalaivas are already out of the race to the playoffs but the outcome of this match was to decide the fate of Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortune Giants. Five minutes into the close-called affair, the Mumbai-based franchise led 5-3 on the scoreboard.

Fazel Atrachali, the Iranian wall, demanded a review, claiming the rival raider out. Upon inspection, the review was deemed successful.

Both teams were careful to avoid unwanted mistakes. U Mumba, especially, needed the win to enter the playoffs.

Taking full advantage of the review system, the Thalaivas asked for one, opposing the referee's decision, which went their way.

The conclusion of the first half saw U Mumba in a 15-11 lead. Singh's laudable touch on Hemant Chauhan kicked off the second half for the former champions on an impressive note.

Soon enough, the Thalaivas suffered an all-out in the 24th minute, which put U Mumba way ahead with an eight-point advantage. Atrachali was absolutely on fire against the Thalaivas.

V. Ajith Kumar was the lone scorer for the Thalaivas, which resulted in them lagging behind. On the brighter side, he completed his Super 10, courtesy a brilliant game. It was then followed by Abhishek Singh's wonderful seventh Super 10 of the season.

As U Mumba kept on pitching in points, the Thalaivas slipped into deeper trouble. With just 15 seconds left on the clock, the Thalaivas asked for a review, claiming Sandeep Narwal out. An unsuccessful review confirmed the win of U Mumba.

U Mumba registered a 36-32 win over the hapless Tamil Thalaivas. The Thalaivas' loss also dashed the hopes of both the Pirates and the Fortune Giants as they will no longer be able to reach the playoffs.

