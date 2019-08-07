Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha v Tamil Thalaivas: 5 talking points from the match

Shraishth Jain FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 185 // 07 Aug 2019, 20:58 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ajay Thakur salvaged a draw with the final raid of the match

UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas provided Pro Kabaddi 2019 with yet another memorable encounter as they played out a memorable 28-28 draw, the outcome of which was decided by Ajay Thakur in the very last raid of the match.

It was the Yoddha who started strongly - inflicting an all out in the first half as they headed into the break with the lead. However, the Thailavas came charging back, grabbing an all out of their own, making the match a titanic tussle in the last few minutes.

However, it was the defenders who stood out for both sides across the mat - as UP's Sumit snapped up four points on the left corner. On the other hand, Manjeet Chhillar came up with yet another commanding performance - picking up four points and leading the team from the back as he always does.

#5 UP off to flier after aggressive start

Both teams began the game desperate for the victory and it showed in the way the match started as the first four raids all saw points being scored. The teams were locked at 2-2, after which a set of Do-or-Die raids saw the teams locked at 3-3 after five minutes.

However, from there, it was the Yoddha who kicked on and took just five minutes to inflict the first all-out of the match and seize the initiative. It was a mixture of both a solid attack and defence for UP that did the trick and gain a useful lead against an opposition filled with quality players.

Monu Goyat and Shrikant Jadhav registered one and two points respectively for UP on their raids, while the team's two corners - Nitesh Kumar and Sumit also stood tall, picking up a point each, and completed the all-out.

1 / 5 NEXT