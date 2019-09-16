Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: An all-round show fetches the win for Yoddhas

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 9 // 16 Sep 2019, 22:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UP Yoddha won a close-called battle against the Jaipur Pink Panthers

UP Yoddha moved onto the fifth spot on the points table after emerging triumphant in a fervid clash against the Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Pro Kabaddi League 2019. The Yoddhas played as a single unit and hence won the face-off 38-32.

Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga played a huge role in their team's win, with them garnering nine and eight points respectively. However, Deepak Niwas Hooda from Jaipur was the Man of the Match as he became the only player tonight to reach the Super 10 mark, despite his team's loss.

Read to find out how the highly-anticipated 93rd face-off of PKL 2019 between Deepak Hooda's Jaipur Pink Panthers and Rishank Devadiga's UP Yoddhas unfolded itself at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune:

Deepak Niwas Hooda went out for the first raid and returned sans a point. Rishank Devadiga from the Yoddhas opened the night with a solid point. A mind-blowing Super Raid by Sushil Gulia opened the account for Jaipur and put them in the lead as well.

The Yoddhas demanded a review in the tenth minute, claiming the opponent raider out. The review was turned down by the umpires upon inspection. Abhishek Bachchan's Pink Army conceded an ill-fated all-out in the twelfth minute itself and hence lagged behind with just seven points in their kitty.

Fourteen minutes into the evening, the Yoddhas from UP had the lead in their grasp with 13-7. Hooda also achieved the milestone of a hundred raid points in PKL 2019.

A rookie mistake by Jaipur's defense gifted three Super Raid points to Shrikant Jadhav from the rival army. The first half came to a sharp end with the score 20-13 tilted in the Yoddhas' direction.

Amit Hooda's dive on Jadhav's ankles kick-started the second half in style. A ferocious Super tackle by Hooda decreased the Yoddhas' massive lead to six points. The Yoddhas asked for a review opposing the Super Tackle, which was deemed futile in no time.

Hooda, the only man left on the mat, dodged the all-out and picked two points for his squad. Despite Hooda's warrior-like efforts, the Men in Pink suffered a second all-out in the 30th minute.

Advertisement

With just two minutes remaining on the clock, Jaipur inflicted a laudable tackle on Surender Gill. In his very next raid, Hooda called for a review for a bonus, which was turned down by the referees.

Ultimately, UP Yoddha completed the 38-32 victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers. An immaculate combination of offense and defense helped the Yoddhas clinch the battle.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Pro Kabaddi Points Table 2019, news, results, Pro Kabaddi Schedule, and fantasy tips.