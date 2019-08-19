Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Yoddhas demolish Panthers despite superb show by Deepak Hooda

UP Yoddha demolished the Jaipur Pink Panthers in a heated face-off

Jaipur Pink Panthers, who are currently on the first position on the team points' table, were aim for a win against the UP Yoddha as they stepped into the 50th match of the seventh edition of the Pro Kabaddi League.

The Yoddhas lost their previous match to Haryana Steelers and were desperate for a victory. Rishank Devadiga, who was sitting on the players' bench in the first few matches, also hoped to contribute against the Panthers.

Read to find out how the battle between Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha proceeded at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai:

Deepak Hooda started for the Pink Panthers and returned with not one but two brilliant points. Shrikant Jadhav followed the steps of Deepak and opened the account for the Yoddhas after bringing in two points for his squad.

The teams were neck-to-neck in this battle since the very inception. After approximate 11 minutes into the face-off, the score 7-5 was tilted in the direction of the Yoddhas from UP. The Pink Army, reduced to just three Panthers, inflicted a wonderful super-tackle on Shrikant, bringing the score to a tie.

Another fierce super-tackle by Nitin Rawal put the Panthers in a single-point lead, also saving them from an unwanted all-out. Surender Singh, the substitute from the Yoddhas, did a fine job of keeping the defenders of the Panthers at bay.

The first half came to an abrupt halt as the Yoddhas from UP led with the score 16-10. As the other half commenced, Deepak, who looked a bit worn off, blew minds after initiating the first super-raid of the night for his squad.

A super-tackle by Mohsen on Ajinkya Pawar increased UP's lead to six points. The Pink Panthers claimed a review in the 16th minute of the battle, which was declared unsuccessful. The Yoddhas' defense was until then doing a wonderful job of tackling the raiders of Jaipur.

Jaipur inflicted a dazzling super-tackle on Rishank Devadiga, reducing the score difference. Dissatisfied by the referee's decision, UP took a review, which unfortunately was unsuccessful. Hooda fell short of his super ten with just a single point.

A bunch of schoolboy mistakes from the Panthers sealed the victory for the Yoddhas with the score 31-24. They put up a great game with both the offense and defense clicking together. Despite Deepak Hooda's nine-pointer, the pink squad lost the battle.

