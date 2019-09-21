Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Misery continues for Thalaivas as Yoddhas clinch the win with ease

Shreya Shreeja FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 70 // 21 Sep 2019, 22:22 IST

UP Yoddha won the one-sided battle against the Tamil Thalaivas with 42-22

UP Yoddha moved up to the fourth spot on the points table of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 after defeating hapless Tamil Thalaivas 42-22 in a one-sided clash in Match No. 101.

Shrikant Jadhav of the Yoddhas impress the most with his rich haul of eight raid points. Sumit was also worthy of praises, given he completed his High 5 with sheer brilliance. Rahul Chaudhari became the top scorer for the Tamil Thalaivas, with just five points in his kitty.

Rishank Devadiga inaugurated the match with an empty raid, followed by which, Rahul Chaudhari opened the account for the Tamil Nadu-based franchise.

Shrikant Jadhav's stretched hand-touch was immediately challenged by the Thalaivas. The successful review gave the Yoddhas their first point of the night as Jadhav returned to the bench.

The Thalaivas yet again started strong, just like any of their past matches, but the lead demanded to be maintained. Five minutes into the game, the green-yellow-clad men led 6-2 on the scoreboard.

A commendable Super Tackle by Ashu Singh brought the Yoddhas closer to the Thalaivas. Soon enough, the Lucknow-based franchise suffered its first all-out of the night in the 10th minute.

Despite the lead in the Thalaivas' hands, both teams were calm and collected as they avoided useless errors. A wonderful raid by Jadhav right before half-time reduced the big lead to just one point. The first half came to an end with the Thalaivas in a 14-13 lead.

The second half commenced as Rishank Devadiga picked up a quick point. Both Jadhav and Chaudhari pitched in a handful of crucial points for their respective squads.

With just ten minutes remaining on the clock, the Yoddhas, who initially lagged behind, now had a huge 29-17 lead. Sumit from the Yoddhas was on fire, successfully keeping the opponent raiders at bay. The 34th minute of the match saw Tamil Thalaivas suffer an ill-fated all out, which pushed them in deeper trouble.

Simultaneously, Sumit completed the fifth High 5 of his career in a staggering fashion. Surender Gill of the Yoddhas was also laudable with his attempts. Demanding two points, the Yoddhas asked for a review, which was declared unsuccessful in no time.

Ultimately, the one-sided match came to an end as UP Yoddha clinched the 42-22 victory with ease. Despite a fairytale start, Tamil Thalaivas repeated the infamous mistake of messing up in the second half and hence ended up losing the match.

