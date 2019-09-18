Pro Kabaddi 2019, UP Yoddha vs U Mumba: Yoddhas go down to U Mumba in a close contest

U Mumba clinched the victory in a close-called encounter

U Mumba moved up to the fifth spot on the points table after winning a close contest against UP Yoddha in the Pune leg of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7. A laudable all-round team-work made the 39-36 win possible for the former champions.

Both Abhishek Singh and Arjun Deshwal were the heroes of the night, garnering 11 and 7 points respectively. Surinder Singh also put up a brilliant game for U Mumba by collecting 6 tackle points.

Rishank Devadiga went for the first raid of the night and returned with a quick bonus. A beautiful raid by Abhishek Singh opened the account for the Mumbai-based franchise.

The Yoddhas, who had their killer mode on since the past few clashes, started tremendously well against U Mumba, who looked sloppy in the initial stages. Eight minutes into the game, U Mumba conceded an ill-fated all out, which resulted in the opponents leading 11-3 on the scoreboard.

However, U Mumba's performance post the all-out was better and hinted at a comeback. But a power-packed Super Tackle by the Yoddhas cut it short and ensured that they get to increase their already massive lead to seven points.

Abhishek Singh kept targeting Nitesh Kumar on multiple occasions with intricate hand-touches. U Mumba then inflicted a pivotal all-out on their nemesis with just two minutes remaining in the first half, hence reducing the huge score difference to two points only.

The score difference was decreased even further with the Yoddhas leading 16-15 at the end of the intense first half.

The second half kicked off with a spectacular two-pointer by Shrikant Jadhav. The UP-based franchise demanded a review soon after, claiming the rival raider out. The review, upon inspection, was declared futile, much to their chagrin.

Both teams looked aggressive in the second half. With eight minutes left of the clock, U Mumba asked for a review in Rohit Baliyan's favour, which turned out to be unsuccessful.

Deshwal's fabulous Super Raid truly turned the match upside down as eventually, the Yoddhas suffered a second all-out.

Fazel Atrachali was on fire, inflicting quite a few ferocious tackles on the opponent raiders. Abhishek Singh completed his fourth Super 10 of PKL 2019 in brilliant fashion, which also put his team in front with the score 37-31.

With just 60 seconds left in the face-off, the score was brought to a cliffhanger, courtesy the Yoddhas' back-to-back Super Raids.

The thrilling encounter saw U Mumba clinch the victory in the dying seconds with the score 39-36. Despite a slow start, they managed the victory, all thanks to the impeccable team-work.

