Pro Kabaddi 2021, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Friday, Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against Puneri Paltan in the 39th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are having a tough time this season as they sit 10th in the points table with two wins and four losses in six matches. The Panthers are on a two-game losing run, including a 38-31 loss to the Bengaluru Bulls in their last game. The inaugural season's champions will be eyeing a return to winning ways at the expense of Puneri Paltan.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have been no better than their opponents. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with two wins and four losses in their six matches.

However, Puneri Paltan managed to halt their three-game losing run with a 33-26 victory over Gujarat Giants in their last match. With back-to-back wins, the Paltan will look to build some steam against the struggling Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 39th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 7th January 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

In the last match, Arjun Deshwal registered another Super-10 and returned with 13 raid points against the Bulls. Deepak Singh, with three tackle points, was the only effective defender for the Panthers.

Sachin Narwal could replace Elavarasan in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Singh, Deepak Hooda, Naveen, Sahul Kumar, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Elavarasan/Sachin Narwal

Puneri Paltan

Mohit Goyal completed the first Super-10 of the season for Puneri Paltan against Gujarat Giants. Meanwhile, Aslam Inamdar had another excellent game with six raid points and two tackle points against his name.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Aslam Inamdar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Vishwas S, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Coach Anup Kumar has taken the hard call to drop Rahul Chaudhari in favor of young Mohit Goyat. Puneri Paltan had a lot of firepower and energy against the Gujarat Giants, and they would like to continue the good work. However, they still made numerous naive mistakes, and Anup Kumar will try to rectify them quickly.

At the same time, nothing has worked for the Panthers so far. While Arjun Deshwal is making up for Deepak Hooda's lean form, their defense has been negligible this season. The Panthers will have to take their defensive game up a notch to stand a chance.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan are expected to win this match.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

