Pro Kabaddi 2021-22, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Tuesday, Patna Pirates will square off against U Mumba in the 47th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

The Pirates are on a roll as they sit second in the points table with five wins, one loss and one tied game after seven matches. The Pirates are currently on a five-match unbeaten run, including a 27-26 win over Gujarat Giants in their last game.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have failed to close out their games despite putting up decent performances. They sit fifth in the league standings with three wins, one loss and three tied games after seven matches.

U Mumba are also on a five-game unbeaten run, but they have played three stalemates in those matches. The Mumbai-based franchise defeated the Telugu Titans 48-38 in their last game and will look to notch up a few more victories going forward.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs U Mumba, Match 47, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 11th January 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

Skipper Prashanth Kumar led the team from the front against Gujarat Giants and returned with eight raid points. Sachin also played his part and scored six raid points for the Pirates.

Meanwhile, Sajin C completed his High-5 with five tackle points on defense. Shubham Shinde could replace Sunil in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7

Monu Goyat, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Rai, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sunil/Shubham Shinde

U Mumba

With 13 raid points, Abhishek Singh returned to form in their last game against the Telugu Titans. Meanwhile, V Ajith was once again vital in the attack with eight raid points.

Rinku had a night to remember in defense as the youngster clinched seven tackle points to complete his High-5.

No changes are expected in U Mumba's starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, V Ajith, Rinku, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsoudlou

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The Pirates have momentum on their side and have managed to perform as a unit so far. Their attack wasn't up to the mark in the last game, but their defense bailed them out. The three-time PKL champions will be hoping for a better performance in the attack against U Mumba.

At the same time, U Mumba produced a complete performance in the last game. They managed to play as per their potential, with the defense and the attack contributing equally.

However, the Season 2 winners have failed to stay consistent so far and it remains to be seen if they can repeat their performance once again.

Prediction: Patna Pirates are expected to win this game.

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

