3 defenders who could finish with the most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Pro Kabaddi 2021 will get underway on December 22 at the Grand Sheraton Whitefield in Bengaluru. The home team Bengaluru Bulls will lock horns with season 2 champions, U Mumba, in the tournament opener.

For the first time in PKL history, fans will witness Triple Panga, where six teams will be in action on the same night.

Three matches will happen back-to-back, meaning there will be more action in lesser number of days in Pro Kabaddi 2021. Fitness will be an area of focus in Pro Kabaddi 2021 because if a player gets injured, he could miss quite a few matches in the competition. Only the toughest players will survive this season.

While most fans enjoy watching their favorite raiders wreak havoc in the Pro Kabaddi League, the kabaddi universe knows that only teams with a solid defense can become champions.

In the last few seasons, fans have seen how a team relied heavily on a single raider and failed to win the championship. Patna Pirates relied too much on Pardeep Narwal in the last two seasons, while the Bengaluru Bulls were over-reliant on Pawan Kumar Sehrawat in 2019.

The defense needs to perform consistently for the team to achieve success in PKL. In this listicle today, we will look at the three defenders who could score the most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#1 Fazel Atrachali, U Mumba

Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali has been the most successful foreign players in Pro Kabaddi League history. The left corner defender was the only player to score more than 80 tackle points in the previous PKL season.

Atrachali's tackling skills have given a tough time to even the best raiders in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Iranian is all set to lead U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi 2021. It will be interesting to see if he can top the defenders' leaderboard once again.

#2 Nitesh Kumar, UP Yoddha

Nitesh Kumar was one of the top three defenders in Pro Kabaddi League 2019

UP Yoddha's right corner defender Nitesh Kumar made his Pro Kabaddi League debut in the fifth season. He scored 47 tackle points in his debut season, and in the next edition of PKL, Kumar broke the all-time record for the most tackle points by a defender in one season.

The UP Yoddha star amassed a whopping 100 tackle points and played a huge role in his team's success. Nitesh continued his excellent form in PKL 7, scoring 75 tackle points. The ankle hold specialist will look forward to continuing in the same vein in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#3 PO Surjeet Singh, Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas' new skipper PO Surjeet Singh will be keen to take the Chennai-based franchise to their first-ever PKL playoffs in season eight. Singh has performed exceptionally well for his previous teams.

Also Read Article Continues below

He turned up for Puneri Paltan last season and scored 63 tackle points. The right cover defender has earned 287 points in his Pro Kabaddi career so far. With 27 High 5s already to his name, Surjeet will aim to score more High 5s this season and end Pro Kabaddi 2021 as the player with the most tackle points.

Edited by Prem Deshpande