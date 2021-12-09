3 reasons why U Mumba could win Pro Kabaddi 2021

Former Pro Kabaddi League champions U Mumba will kick off their PKL 8 campaign against hosts Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the season. U Mumba have been one of the most consistent teams in Pro Kabaddi history.

The Mumbai-based franchise has been part of the PKL since its first season. Till date, U Mumba have qualified for the final thrice, winning the championship once and finishing as runners-up twice.

In the previous Pro Kabaddi League season, U Mumba qualified for the semifinals of the competition. However, they exited the tournament after losing to eventual champions Bengal Warriors in a close encounter.

U Mumba have assembled a strong squad ahead of the upcoming season by adding some match-winners to their team at the PKL Auction 2021. On that note, here are three reasons why U Mumba will be among the top contenders to win the PKL 8 trophy.

#1 Abhishek Singh's fantastic raiding skills

U Mumba retained their star raider Abhishek Singh ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 Auction. Singh was the best raider for the Mumbai-based franchise the previous season, scoring 163 raid points in 21 matches.

Ahead of the PKL 8 season, U Mumba have named Abhishek Singh as their vice-captain. The rising star will have the responsibility of leading the raid attack of the Mumbai-based franchise.

Given how consistent he was in the 2019 season, it should not be a surprise if Abhishek ends Pro Kabaddi 2021 as the most successful raider and helps U Mumba win their second title.

#2 U Mumba have the best overseas player in PKL - Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali has been the best foreign player in Pro Kabaddi League history. No other non-Indian player has made an impact like Fazel in the tournament.

The Iranian defender finished number one on the 'Most Tackle Points' list last season with 82 tackle points to his name. Fazel's presence in U Mumba's defensive unit makes them one of the strongest defenses in PKL 8.

If Fazel plays to his full potential and receives support from his teammates, U Mumba will be unbeatable in Pro Kabaddi 2021.

#3 U Mumba have 4 game-changing all-rounders in their Pro Kabaddi 2021 squad

U Mumba's team management signed multiple all-rounders at the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction

U Mumba retained their Indian all-rounder Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre ahead of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction. At the auction, they added the trio of Ashish Kumar Sangwan, Pankaj and Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari to the all-rounders' section.

The Mumbai-based franchise does not have much depth in its raiding and defensive units, but it has four all-rounders in its squad who could fit into whichever role the team management assigns them.

Also Read Article Continues below

The presence of four all-rounders gives U Mumba the edge over other teams. However, it remains to be seen how Kapre, Sangwan, Pankaj and Mohsen will perform in Pro Kabaddi 2021. The quartet's performances will play a huge role in U Mumba's PKL 8 campaign.

Check out the Pro Kabaddi schedule for season 8 here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee