Pro Kabaddi 2021, Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Last season’s finalists Dabang Delhi will kickstart their campaign as they meet Puneri Paltan in their opening game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Dabang Delhi had a memorable run last season as they finished at the top of the league standings. They defeated the Bengaluru Bulls in the semifinals before losing to the Bengal Warriors 34-39 in the final. Dabang Delhi will be looking to make amendments for last season's heartbreak by winning their first-ever PKL trophy this time round.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, had a season to forget in the PKL 7. They finished 10th in the points table with seven wins, 12 losses and three tied games. The Paltan have done an impressive job at the auction and will try to begin their season by upsetting one of the pre-tournament favorites.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan, Match 5th, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 23rd, 2021, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

The Dabang retained their star raider Naveen Kumar ahead of the auction and added Ajay Thakur in the auction to form one of the most fearsome raiding duos in the league this season. In the defense, they have the experience of Joginder Narwal and Jeeva Kumar, but the spotlight will be on the mighty Manjeet Chhillar.

Probable Playing 7: Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Balram

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan pulled off a coup by signing showman Rahul Chaudhari at auction, while they already had Nitin Tomar and Pankaj Mohite in the squad. They signed two experienced corners to sort out their defense by acquiring Vishal Bhardwaj and Baldev Singh.

Probable Playing 7: Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Sombir, Hadi Tajik

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Expect fireworks when the two teams take Panga on the mat on Thursday. Both Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi are looking at par on paper in terms of the quality they have in their respective squads.

While both sides have terrifying attacks, their defense is no slouch either. However, for Dabang Delhi, most of the defenders are on the wrong side of the age, and it remains to be seen if they are as effective as they used to be.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan is expected to win this contest.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

