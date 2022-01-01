Pro Kabaddi 2021, Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Saturday, Dabang Delhi will take on Tamil Thalaivas in the 27th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

Dabang Delhi are the only unbeaten side left in the tournament, and they sit at the top of the league standings with three wins and a tied game after four matches. Last season's finalists defeated the Bengal Warriors 52-35 in their previous game, and the Dabang will be looking to extend their unbeaten run.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, has had an underwhelming run in the competition so far. They are 6th in the points table with one win, one loss, and two tied matches after four games. The Thalaivas defeated Puneri Paltan 36-26 in their last match to register their first win of the season. They will now try to win back-to-back matches to climb up the points table.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 27, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: 1st January 2022, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar scored a whopping 24 raid points in the previous game against the Warriors. Vijay also completed his Super-10 with ten raid points. It was a combined effort in the defense, with Jeeva Kumar scoring three tackle points.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Ashu Malik, Jeeva Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas

Ajinkya Pawar bagged 11 raid points from the bench against the Paltan in the last game. Meanwhile, Manjeet also scored eight raid points for the Thalaivas. Surjeet Singh led the defense with three tackle points.

K Prapanjan and Ajinkya Pawar could replace Athul MS and Bhavani Rajput.

Probable Playing 7: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, K Prapanjan/Athul MS, Ajinkya Pawar/Bhavani Rajput

Today's PKL Match Prediction

Dabang Delhi has been efficient in both raiding and defense departments. They will try to maintain their form by following the basics. At the same time, Tamil Thalaivas still need some improvement in the attack. While they are doing a decent job in defense, they will have to stay on their toes to stop the Naveen Express.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi are likely to win this contest.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

