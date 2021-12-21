Pro Kabaddi 2021: Dabang Delhi's all-time PKL 7

Dabang Delhi has been a force to be reckoned with for the past couple of seasons after a few quiet years early on. In the very first season, the team finished in 6th place. However, they failed to build on the good work in the ensuing seasons.

However, with Joginder Narwal at the helm, the team has been putting up brilliant performances for the past two seasons. In Season 7, they came close to winning the title only to be denied by Bengal Warriors.

On that note, take a look at players who make it to the Dabang Delhi's all-time starting 7.

Left Corner: Joginder Singh Narwal

Dabang Delhi were never able to find a proper left corner in the earlier seasons of the PKL. However, ever since Joginder Singh Narwal arrived in the Delhi team back in 2018, he has made a position of his own. The defender was signed in 2018 and has registered 110 points in 44 matches.

Left In: Meraj Sheykh

The Iranian all-rounder has been the backbone of the Delhi Dabang team ever since he arrived from the Telugu Titans in Season 3. His ability to stay calm under pressure and exploit any small mistake by the opposition makes him a formidable player.

Seasons 5 and 6 were his most productive years, scoring 104 and 97 points respectively. In the 7th season he failed to make an impact, scoring just 42 points. However, there is no denying that he has been one of the best players for the franchisee even during their bad times.

Left Cover: Sachin Shingade

Sachin Shingade may not be a household name but the defender did leave a mark while playing for Dabang Delhi in Season 4. The player from Maharashtra emerged as the leading tackler for Dabang Delhi with 44 points to his name. He also had five Super Tackles in that very season, which was the joint fourth-most in the league.

He went on to finish the campaign as one of the top five defenders in the league that season. Since departing from Dabang Delhi, he has tasted success with the Patna Pirates becoming PKL Champion in Season 5.

Center: Naveen Kumar

No raider has been more impactful than youngster Naveen Kumar, who has taken the PKL by storm since making his debut for Dabang Delhi. Known for his explosive pace, which can unsettle opposition defenders, Naveen Kumar made an impactful debut for Delhi. He became the top-scorer in his very first season with Dabang Delhi with 177 points, helping them reach their maiden playoffs.

In Season 7, Naveen Kumar emerged as the league's Most Valuable Player, helping his team to the final. He had scored 22 Super 10s in 23 appearances in Season 7.

Right Cover: Jasmer Singh Gulia

The veteran defensive all-rounder called time on his Kabaddi career back in 2018. He skippered Dabang Delhi in the first season in the PKL. Gulia was the fourth-best defender after Manjeet Chhillar, Surender Nada and Dharmaraj Cheralathan.

He has scored 38 tackle points from 14 matches while withholding an average of 2.71. He also scored 2 Super Tackles. In the second season, he was dropped from the Delhi squad because of injury. Following two seasons with Delhi, he then went on to play for Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls.

Right In: Kashiling Adake

The raider, from Maharashtra, spent four seasons at Dabang Delhi and led the team from the front in the raiding department. Adake was the leading raider for the team in terms of points during Seasons 1, 2, 3, and 4.

Known for his quick pace and flexibility, Adake was the top raider of Season 2 with 114 points. Overall, Adake played 52 matches for Delhi, scoring 406 points across four seasons.

Right Corner: Ravinder Pahal

Ravinder Pahal started his career with Dabang Delhi and played for the team for the first three seasons. He was the most successful defender in the second season, picking up 64 points from 14 matches.

After a brief stint with Puneri Paltans and Bengaluru Bulls, he returned to the Delhi team in Season 6. In the last two seasons, he has been phenomenal for the team scoring 59 points and 63 points respectively. Overall, he played 79 matches and had 237 tackle points to his name.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

