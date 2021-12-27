"I knew he will succeed today" - U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali on V Ajith's 15-point effort against Tamil Thalaivas

U Mumba skipper Fazel Atrachali expressed delight at raider V Ajith's tremendous 15-point effort in their side's 30-30 tie against the Tamil Thalaivas in Match 15 of Pro Kabaddi 2021.

The star defender also explained how the Tamil Nadu-based youngster was able to put up an impressive show on a day when lead raider Abhishek Singh failed to accumulate points. Ajith was at his dynamic best, even registering a 6-point raid in the first half that wiped out the Thalaivas' massive lead heading into half-time.

Responding to a query from Sportskeeda on what Atrachali thought about Ajith's terrific performance earlier today, the Iranian broke down a tactical ploy that enabled the youngster's Super 10.

"This is a team, some matches Abhishek will succeed, in other games, Ajith will do well. This game, I knew Ajith will succeed because last season he was a part of the Thalaivas and he knew them well."

He further added that the Thalaivas' left part of the defense was a little weak, which allowed Ajith to strike at crucial junctures.

"Also, the left side defenders of the Thalaivas were going to come in for advance tackles and Ajith has the pace. The right corner and cover defenders were stronger, that's why they could control Abhishek's raiding a lot more."

"Told the defenders not to be scared of the raiders" - Fazel Atrachali on U Mumba's defensive turnaround in second half

U Mumba defenders looked solid in the last part of the second half

U Mumba failed to make an authoritative start to the first half on the defensive front, picking up just the solitary tackle point that facilitated Thalaivas' lead.

However, the defensive unit turned things around to good effect in the last 5 minutes of the game, picking up 3 tackle points to pile pressure on the Surjeet Singh-led side.

Speaking about what it took to infuse confidence in the youngsters, Atrachali highlighted how a sense of fearlessness helped the young side make a comeback.

"I told them not to be scared of the raiders and go for the tackles. We didn't have any other option, they were in the lead and we had to tackle them. I told the defenders to be fearless, we combined well and our strategy worked. In the first half, we didn't play to the plan, but the last 5 minutes, we stuck to our plan."

With one win, a loss and a tie from their 3 games so far, U Mumba occupy 4th spot on the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table. Atrachali's side will next face off against Deepak Niwas Hooda's Jaipur Pink Panthers on December 30th.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal