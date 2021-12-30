Pro Kabaddi 2021, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will square off against U Mumba in the 21st game of Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

After a slow start, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have picked up some pace and sit fourth in the points table with two wins and a loss in three matches. The Panthers lost their opening game but bounced back strongly by winning the next two. The inaugural season champions will now look to continue their good form and register a hat-trick of wins.

U Mumba, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold so far. They are sixth in the league standings with one win, one loss, and one tied game after three matches. U Mumba began their season with a win but lost the second game while sharing the spoils against Tamil Thalaivas in the 3rd game. The Mumbai-based franchise will be looking to return to winning ways quickly.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Match 21st, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 30th, 2021, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal registered another Super 10 of the season with 11 raid points against UP Yoddha, while Deepak Hooda also scored nine raid points. Nitin Rawal did a commendable job in defense with four tackle points.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

U Mumba

V Ajith fought a lone battle against Tamil Thalaivas with a whopping 15 raid points. However, Abhishek Singh had another disappointing outing with only two raid points for U Mumba. It was a horrendous performance from the defense as only two defenders, Rahul Sethpal and Rinku, scored two tackle points each.

Rinku could replace Shivam in the starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rahul Sethpal, Fazel Atrachali, Prince, Shivam/Rinku

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The attacking unit of the Jaipur Pink Panthers is now looking settled, but they still have some issues with the defense. The form of their star defender Sandeep Dhull could be a major concern for team management, but the Panthers are now looking hungry for the hunt.

At the same time, there are problems aplenty for U Mumba. Abhishek Singh has looked completely off-color in the last two fixtures. Meanwhile, their defense has been negligible so far. If U Mumba don't improve quickly, they will be looking down the barrel from here.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers are likely to win this contest.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba live telecast details and channel list

T.V.: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava

