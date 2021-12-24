"Just a strategy" - Dabang Delhi coach Krishan Hooda on why Ajay Thakur did not raid vs Puneri Paltan in Match 5 of Pro Kabaddi 2021

Dabang Delhi K.C coach Krishan Kumar Hooda has clarified that the move to keep seasoned campaigner Ajay Thakur away from raiding duties in Match 5 of Pro Kabaddi 2021 was only a "team strategy".

In a move that evoked multiple angles of discussion post Dabang Delhi's 41-30 win over Puneri Paltan, Thakur played the whole of the first 20 minutes but did not raid even once. Young raiding sensation Naveen Kumar and his partner, Vijay Malik, shouldered all the raiding duties for Delhi.

However, while responding to a query from Sportskeeda, Hooda simply put it down to a well thought out strategy that did not fit in Thakur's skills as a raider.

"That was just a strategy. Our team depends on Naveen quite a bit, and it was important for him to raid as much as possible early on. So it's just a part of our team's strategy."

Dabang Delhi get off to a flier in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Boasting of a star-studded line-up for their Pro Kabaddi 2021 opener, Dabang Delhi rode on a stellar performance from Naveen Kumar (16) and Vijay Malik (9) to pick up their first points of the PKL 8 season.

On the defensive front, corner defenders Sandeep Narwal (3) and skipper Joginder Narwal (2) were at their attacking best, combining well to keep the likes of Rahul Chaudhari (5) and Nitin Tomar (7) at bay.

Puneri Paltan's defensive unit was the biggest let-down for the Anup Kumar-coached Pro Kabaddi side though, collecting just 5 tackle points on a night when the Delhi raiders hardly broke a sweat.

That Thakur wasn't even required to raid was a testament to how well the pair of Naveen and Vijay ran through the Paltan defense to keep their side ahead at all times.

After a comfortable win, Delhi will barely have 24 hours to recuperate as they next take on U Mumba at 7.30 PM IST on December 24th. Puneri Paltan will have a day's worth of rest before they step onto the mat in Match 11 on December 25th against the Telugu Titans.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal